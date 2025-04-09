VIP
Would Secretary Mayorkas Do What Kristi Noem Just Did to an Illegal Alien?
Tipsheet

Watch Senator Kennedy Savage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With One Line

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2025 2:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The man has the best one-liners, and they’re all killers. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has the uncanny ability to drop hilarious and eerily accurate quips about his colleagues or their political positions, specifically on the Democratic side of the aisle. On Sean Hannity last night, Kennedy, along with other Republican senators, spoke briefly about the up-and-coming faces of the Democratic Party, all of whom are disasters. 

Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are some of those faces, Crockett being the junior partner. They’re electoral poison, but liberals don’t know that yet. The program was up against a commercial break, but Kennedy got his zinger about AOC before the break.

“I’ve said about her before; I think she’s the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle,” he said, as his colleagues chuckled. 

“Our plan for dealing with her is ‘Operation Let Her Speak,’” he added. 

Short, sweet, and lethal—that’s how it should be. That’s how you manufacture an effective soundbite to weaponize against the opposition. Make her a punchline, and everything else about her is a joke. And it fits because the modern Democratic Party is a clown car, with bad ideas, and illiberal tendencies that have veered into endorsement of political violence when these people don’t get their way. 

Yes, let them talk. We did that with Kamala Harris, and in less than 100 days the woman managed to kill the liberal vibes around her candidacy and her shot at the presidency. She lost all the swing states, including the Democratic blue wall. Let the Democrats speak; they have become so insane that we don’t need talking points right now.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

