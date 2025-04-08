Pete Hegseth Stands Firm: 'Woke' Navy Admiral Ousted from NATO Post In Push for Military Readiness

In a bold move signaling his commitment to rooting out left-wing ideologies from the military, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently applauded the ousting of a "woke" Navy admiral from her NATO post. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield was reportedly removed after controversial actions clashed with the military's focus on readiness and national security. Hegseth praised the decision, calling it necessary to ensure that the United States armed forces remain focused on defending the nation rather than being distracted by divisive ideologies.

Chatfield, the woman on NATO's military committee, was reportedly dismissed from her position over the weekend without any official explanation. She was one of the few female three-star officers and made history as the first woman to lead the prestigious Naval War College, a role she held until 2023. Officials say they believe Hegseth made the decision last week, but it was unclear whether he received any direction from President Donald Trump.

She was previously cited on a list of 20 “woke” military officials that the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) provided to the Pentagon in December. The list lists Chatfield’s past remarks on Congress that consisted of men and attendance at the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. She also attended the 2022 Commander, Naval Air Force DEI Summit.

In 2015, Chatfield expressed concern over the lack of gender diversity in the House of Representatives, noting that approximately 80 percent of its members were male. She emphasized the importance of diversity, stating, "Our diversity is our strength." During this time, she also referenced a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute presentation highlighting the transformative potential of investing in gender equality and empowering women.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell said that Hegseth removed Chatfield from her position “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

This follows the dismissal of the Navy’s top officer, Admiral Lisa Franchetti. She was the first woman to become Chief of Naval Operations.