Tipsheet

Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 04, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In 2021, gas prices in the United States shot through the roof. American working families were being bled dry getting to work. And what did Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, do amid this crisis: she decided to hold secret talks with Chinese energy officials instead. These covert consultations occurred days before the Biden administration stupidly tapped into the strategic petroleum reserve. Fox News aligned the calendars showing that it’s possible that Granholm discussed what the United States was about to do regarding the SPR with the Chinese before it was made public. 

The high-ranking Chinese official is part of the China Petrochemical Corporation, which purchased oil released from the SPR. But I’m sure the Bidens’ reported dealings with the Chinese in the past had nothing to do with this, right (via Fox News): 


Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm engaged in multiple conversations with the Chinese government's top energy official days before the Biden administration announced it would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to combat high gas prices in 2021. 

Granholm's previously-undisclosed talks with China National Energy Administration Chairman Zhang Jianhua — revealed in internal Energy Department calendars obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT) and shared with Fox News Digital — reveal that the Biden administration likely discussed its plans to release oil from the SPR with China before its public announcement. 

According to the calendars, Granholm spoke in one-on-one conversations with Jianhua, who is a longstanding senior member of the Chinese Communist Party, on Nov. 19, 2021, and two days later on Nov. 21, 2021. Then, on Nov. 23, 2021, the White House announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the largest release of its kind in U.S. history at the time. 

"Secretary Granholm's multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda," APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. 

"Instead of focusing on creating real energy independence for America, Granholm has been too busy parroting Chinese energy propaganda and insisting ‘we can all learn from what China is doing,’" Sutherland continued. "The public deserves to know the extent to which Chinese officials are attempting to infiltrate U.S. energy policy and security." 

Maybe that’s why Granholm knows nothing about energy policy other than the universal fact that pipelines are the most efficient way to transport fuel. When she’s not telling Beijing our energy secrets and other policy decisions, she’s trying to make the military go electric, which will degrade our capabilities abroad. She has no idea how many barrels of oil the United States consumes daily. If your goal is to destroy American energy, Granholm is your gal.

Tags: CHINA

WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa