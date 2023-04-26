Biden's Energy Secretary Endorses Suicidal Mission for the U.S. Military

Testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm endorsed an outright suicidal mission for the U.S. military.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she supports requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030 pic.twitter.com/pw4F3jmrpo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

Ah yes, this will work perfectly in places like Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Africa and everywhere else around the globe without electric charging stations. And how long does Granholm propose U.S. troops ask the enemy to hold off while they wait for days to recharge their military vehicles?

Of course this is an idea also backed by President Joe Biden, who insists the military should be 100 percent electric in the next decade.

During Earth Day remarks delivered in Washington state on April 22, Biden said, “We’re going to start the process for every vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly.” “Every vehicle. I mean it. We’re spending billions of dollars to do it,” he said. To make every one of those vehicles climate-friendly would place service members at increased risk, as well as bankrupt the Department of Defense, all in the pursuit of Biden’s misguided goal. Warfighters rely on our government to provide them the best tactical equipment available. By declaring that “every vehicle” in the military will be “climate friendly,” Biden risks sacrificing warfighting capability in the pursuit of his radical climate agenda.

It's a delusional proposal that puts the national security of the U.S. at risk, not to mention putting the country even further behind when it comes to global competition.

This is 100% incompatible w/ competing w/ and confronting China. It’s one of the big reasons the claim that ‘if we would stop sending weapons to Ukraine we could send them to Taiwan’ is so ridiculous. That is so small ball in the big scheme of things. https://t.co/4S8XpkUoHm — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) April 26, 2023



