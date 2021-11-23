Biden’s Energy Secretary Has No Idea How Much Oil Americans Need

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked how many barrels of oil Americans consume and need each day. She claimed she didn't have the answer.
REPORTER: "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021
Energy Sec. Granholm: "I don't have that number in front of me. I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu
The answer is 18 million barrels, which exposes President Biden's move to release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a futile, political move.
How does Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm not know how many barrels of oil the U.S. uses per day? Or even have an estimate?— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 23, 2021
That seems like an important fact to know when briefing on the impact of releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Let me help.— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 23, 2021
The Energy Dept, where Sec. Granholm is the Secretary, estimates that in 2020 the US consumed avg of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day.
She wouldn't want to say that though, bc it would show Biden admin's SPR announcement is a meaningless comms play. https://t.co/u01hRfpNsK
In recent weeks Granholm laughed off riding energy prices and admitted during remarks this week that the United States is in the middle of a "transition" away from oil and gas, which is causing pain at the pump.
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: "We're working through an energy transition. And we’ve got to start by adding energy, and the reality is, we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas, we recognize this. This is a transition."— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/NaUGzkJfof