Biden’s Energy Secretary Has No Idea How Much Oil Americans Need

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked how many barrels of oil Americans consume and need each day. She claimed she didn't have the answer.

REPORTER: "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?"



Energy Sec. Granholm: "I don't have that number in front of me. I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

The answer is 18 million barrels, which exposes President Biden's move to release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a futile, political move.

How does Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm not know how many barrels of oil the U.S. uses per day? Or even have an estimate?



That seems like an important fact to know when briefing on the impact of releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 23, 2021

Let me help.



The Energy Dept, where Sec. Granholm is the Secretary, estimates that in 2020 the US consumed avg of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day.



She wouldn't want to say that though, bc it would show Biden admin's SPR announcement is a meaningless comms play. https://t.co/u01hRfpNsK — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 23, 2021

In recent weeks Granholm laughed off riding energy prices and admitted during remarks this week that the United States is in the middle of a "transition" away from oil and gas, which is causing pain at the pump.