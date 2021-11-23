Energy

Biden’s Energy Secretary Has No Idea How Much Oil Americans Need

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked how many barrels of oil Americans consume and need each day. She claimed she didn't have the answer. 

The answer is 18 million barrels, which exposes President Biden's move to release 50 million barrels from the  Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a futile, political move. 

In recent weeks Granholm laughed off riding energy prices and admitted during remarks this week that the United States is in the middle of a "transition" away from oil and gas, which is causing pain at the pump. 

