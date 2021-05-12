Joe Biden

Biden's Energy Secretary Just Admitted a Key Fact About Pipelines

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 12, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm admitted that pipelines are the safest way to transport fuel. Her comments come as 17 states face a major gas shortage due to a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline system and four months after President Joe Biden stopped construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. 

"Can you tell us what is the feasibility of using rail cars to transport fuel into the affected areas?  I know that's being looked at," a reporter asked. 

"The DOT [Department of Transportation] is looking at that, and so we'll have to wait until their analysis is done.  There are not easy solutions because there may or may not be the right rail cars, there may not or may not be the deep-water ports available for the Jones Act to be able to respond," Granholm responded. "So this particular area of the country there, this is why we have doubled down on ensuring that there's an ability to truck oil in, gas in.  But it's, the pipe is the best way to go.  And so that's why, hopefully, this company, Colonial, will, in fact, be able to restore operations by the end of the week as they have said."

Regardless of this fact and a continuing gas shortage, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden won't rule out banning additional pipelines. 

Most Popular