It’s time to impeach Joe Biden. Speaker McCarthy drew a line in the sand on that motion if/when the Biden White House starts withholding documents relating to any investigations into the business matters of Hunter Biden and the Department of Justice interfering in those probes. Two IRS whistleblowers, Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley, have already come forward detailing prolonged interference from the Justice Department into the tax probe into Hunter Biden, violations whose cumulative effect led to some people wanting to charge the First Kid.

US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss wanted to charge Hunter but was blocked. This pass blocking goes all the way up to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who claims that Weiss has some super-secret special counsel authority where he had not only the power to charge Hunter, but in any jurisdiction. That’s not true, and Garland would have needed to sign a letter granting that authority. Where’s the letter if this ever occurred? In short, you know this already, but Joe has been using the Justice Department to cover his son’s tracks because they might have led to his doorstep.

We’ve known for years that Joe’s claim that he knew nothing about Hunter Biden’s shady government access dealmaking was a lie; he was in on it allegedly. In 2020, Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden associate, detailed what happened during the family’s CEFC China Energy deal, where Joe was neck-deep in the negotiations. He was the “big guy.” Bobulinski turned over all files and documents relating to this arrangement to the FBI, where it vanished like the Bermuda Triangle.

The “big guy” resurfaced in an FD-1023 report from the FBI’s confidential human source, where Joe was paid $5 million in 2015-16 from Burisma Holdings; Hunter also got $5 million. It was a bribe. The president’s son got a board seat and provided the firm with legal protection, which occurred when Joe Biden, vice president, got a prosecutor looking into the company fired. Biden threatened to withhold aid unless this happened. The Bidens reportedly set up shell companies to funnel their proceeds from Romanian officials. And yes, the FBI begrudgingly turned over the FD-1023 report and redacted the portions of it that made any mention of Joe Biden. The FBI had claimed they did this to protect the informant's identity. That’s fallacious.

And now, with Devon Archer’s testimony, we know that Joe Biden was privy to multiple deals. He called in, though Archer claims that no business was discovered. Like how this White House can’t finger people who bring cocaine near the West Wing, this is laughably unbelievable (via WSJ):

A former business associate of Hunter Biden testified on Monday to Congress that President Biden and his son were in near daily communication and that the younger Biden would occasionally put his father on speakerphone at business dinners and in other situations, according to lawmakers present for the closed-door briefing. The associate, Devon Archer, said that Joe Biden and his son never discussed business on these calls, only engaging in casual conversation about such things as the weather. But the testimony paints a more detailed picture of how Hunter Biden may have highlighted his close relationship with his father as part of his pitch to potential clients and raises fresh questions about how much Joe Biden was aware of his son’s overseas business ventures. Republicans have been probing whether Joe Biden had any involvement in his son’s business dealings, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said that Republicans are set to pursue an impeachment inquiry of President Biden to boost their investigatory powers. The White House has said that Biden was never in business with his son. Archer appeared Monday in front of a GOP-led panel probing the business dealings of Biden’s son, the latest in a long-running political drama about the younger Biden’s globe-trotting consulting and investment work for Ukraine’s Burisma energy company and a variety of foreign entities in places including China. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to help Hunter Biden sell what he called “the brand,” according to Rep. James Comer (R., Ky.), who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Comer said Archer testified that there were about 20 phone calls including Joe Biden. The calls took place while Joe Biden was vice president and included one during a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and another in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of Chinese private-equity firm BHR.

And did we mention that the Justice Department intimidated the witness:

After the debacle in Delaware where the Justice Department seemed entirely confused on its own filings, the letters only reaffirmed the image of a department adrift in this expanding scandal...https://t.co/MpOi32Vpq0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 31, 2023





The Department of Justice caused a outcry this weekend when it filed a notice to a federal court on a Saturday that it should move ahead and order the jailing of Hunter Biden’s former business associate and friend, Devon Archer. That came less than 48 hours before Archer was scheduled to give potentially explosive testimony on the Biden corruption scandal. The Justice Department decided that the matter was so urgent that it required a weekend filing before Archer testifies. The optics could not be worse and many took the letter as an effort to intimidate Archer. Then the next day the Justice Department sent a second letter to the court saying it can wait to arrest him after he testifies. After the debacle in Delaware where the Justice Department seemed entirely confused on its own filings, the letters only reaffirmed the image of a department adrift in this expanding scandal.

Democrats downplayed the testimony, but behind the scenes, they’re melting down. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who some see as the man who blew up the Bidens' entire defense over these matters in mere minutes, did what he does best: make them worse.

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers' allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

...Goldman was trying to show that the witnesses did not mention a substantive role of Joe Biden, Shapley immediately noted that it did mean that he came to discuss one of the Hunter's deals. The President continues to deny that fact. https://t.co/h3KQUfI743 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Unfortunately, time ran out. With a few more minutes along this line, Goldman could well have sealed the case for the appointment of a Special Counsel. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Rep. Dan Goldman's friendly fire incident produced Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense. pic.twitter.com/NfHerSEp5X — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2023

Rep. Goldman insists that the over 20 calls confirmed by Devon Archer were just Joe Biden being a good Dad. https://t.co/C2cYkWb66o He makes it sound like Biden was checking in on his son's travel soccer team rather some of the world's most corrupt figures. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 31, 2023

Over 170 suspicious activity reports from six banks were filed regarding the Bidens’ financial activity. Wire transfers from foreign entities were then funneled into the shell companies. Such reports are filed by banks to the Treasury Department when they suspect criminal activity is occurring. Someone with two reports often cannot open new bank accounts, but not Joe and Hunter. It sounds like we need some bankers to testify before Congress. Better yet, it’s time for a special counsel.

Little by little, Hunter Biden’s activities and Joe’s by extension are impeachable offenses, selling government access to unfriendly governments, taking bribes, committing tax fraud, and using federal resources, including the US attorney general’s office, to cover the tracks of these crimes or interfere in ongoing investigations into this family. And all of this would have been hidden from the world if Hunter had just remembered to pick up that damn laptop. We’re glad he didn’t; he probably forgot after a crack-cocaine bender that usually involves hookers and M&Ms and photos way too graphic to post.

And why was the Department of Justice so aggressive in its meddling? Mr. Shapley was succinct in his interview with CBS News: the roads could’ve led back to Joe Biden.

I know Joe thinks he is safe; he has the DOJ in his pocket. That’s why he walks around like he’s wearing Kevlar, but it’s time to impeach him. Forget McCarthy’s line in the sand. Get things moving. It’s long past due. And unlike the two Trump impeachments, we have evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors here.