And With That Settlement, Fox News Can Move on From Their Legal Circus With Dominion

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 05, 2023 8:15 PM
Fox News has settled with the former producer for Tucker Carlson’s show, who alleged the show fostered a toxic workplace environment despite never meeting the longtime host in person; she worked remotely. Abby Grossberg was a sub-plot for the network’s legal woes, which mostly concentrated on the $1.6 billion lawsuit against them by Dominion Systems, the election machine manufacturing company that’s been the target for many theories about the 2020 election. 

Grossberg was reportedly fired for spilling privileged corporate information during that litigation, which later led to her lawsuit, which she later dropped, but her legal team warned they could refile. At any rate, the Fox brass probably felt it was best to put this chapter behind them and settled with her for $12 million (via NYT): 

Fox News has agreed to pay $12 million to Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer who had accused the network of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace and of coercing her into providing false testimony in a deposition. 

Parisis G. Filippatos, a lawyer for Ms. Grossberg, said the settlement concluded all of Ms. Grossberg’s claims against Fox and the people she had named in her complaints, which included the former host Tucker Carlson and some of his producers. 

Ms. Grossberg’s legal team filed a request in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday to dismiss a remaining lawsuit against Fox in light of the settlement. 

Ms. Grossberg said in a statement on Friday that she stood by her allegations, but she was “heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously.” 

[…] 

Justin Wells, a former senior executive producer for Mr. Carlson, who was named in a complaint, said in a post on Twitter: “We deny Ms. Grossberg’s claims and allegations against Tucker Carlson and his team. Nevertheless, we are glad that Fox has settled this matter and that all sides can move forward.” 

It’s not a confirmation of anything. Here’s your check; now, get lost. That seems to be the message here, and $12 million is a drop in the bucket for this multinational media conglomerate, which had already settled with Dominion for $787 million hours before opening arguments. What’s another $12 million to finally put the Dominion circus to bed?

