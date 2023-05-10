It Sure Looks Like the CIA Helped Biden Win the 2020 Election
Tipsheet

Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Drops Lawsuit Against Fox News

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 10, 2023 12:30 PM
Flickr via Gage Skidmore

Okay, maybe this didn’t go according to plan. Usually, when someone makes this much noise, they want a new gig, a book deal, or perhaps a bit of both mixed in with sweet revenge. Ex-Fox News producer Abby Grossberg is putting her crusade against her former employer on hold, withdrawing her lawsuit against the news network. She’s not one to quit—Grossberg is probably regrouping (via NYT): 


A former Fox News producer who has accused the network of coercing her into providing misleading testimony has dismissed one of her lawsuits against the company, at least for now. 

In a court filing on Friday in Delaware Superior Court, Abby Grossberg, who worked for the hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, said that she was voluntarily dismissing the complaint without prejudice, which means the case can be brought again. 

Ms. Grossberg had claimed in the lawsuit that she had been pressured and coached by Fox’s lawyers to protect the company and lie in her sworn deposition as part of the Dominion Voting Systems case against Fox. 

Fox settled with Dominion for $787.5 million in April, just before the trial was about to begin in the high-profile defamation case. 

Parisis G. Filippatos, a lawyer for Ms. Grossberg, said that his client intended to refile the case in another jurisdiction “in the coming weeks.” 

“Fox would be mistaken in viewing our client’s voluntary dismissal of her civil conspiracy claims,” he said, “as a retreat from those claims.”

The network reportedly fired Grossberg for divulging privileged corporate information during their legal bout with Dominion Voting Systems, who slapped a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News over claims made by their hosts about the election company’s alleged role in rigging the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden and the Democrats. As noted, Fox News settled before opening arguments. The fired producer then went on MSNBC, speaking with host Nicole Wallace for an extended interview where she alleged appalling conduct by staffers at Fox.

The best was the allegation that Tucker Carlson created a toxic work environment. It was later revealed that Grossberg worked remotely and never even met Carlson, who was dismissed from Fox News shortly after the Dominion settlement. Grossberg offered to testify against Fox, but that never materialized, so her 15 minutes were robbed. As for Tucker, he's back.

Liberal America shared her pain, wanting to see a court battle that could end with the network's end. That didn’t happen. And whatever happened to the story about her secret Fox News tapes?

