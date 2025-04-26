They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges
Tipsheet

Lefty Trump Supporter's Epic Response to Larry David's Op-Ed Attacking Bill Maher's Dinner With Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 26, 2025 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David got some reactions to his op-ed in The New York Times about Bill Maher’s dinner with President Donald Trump. Maher, who considers David a friend, said that his piece is run-of-the-mill nonsense from liberals, adding that it’s also an insult to the six million Jews who the Nazis murdered to claim his dinner with the president was like dining with the infamous dictator. It’s what it is—Maher isn’t going to denounce his trip. He’s not a Trump supporter, but he has the ability that most on the Left have lost, which is conversing with someone who you disagree with on politics.

The comedian had a better sense of the room and the opportunity: not many people have dinner with the leader of the free world. And yet, we have these brat kids turning down NASA internships because they don’t like Trump. It must be so nice to be in a position of privilege to turn down internships of that caliber, and that veered into what lefty Trump supporter Batya Sargon-Unger had to say about David’s piece. 

First, half of her family was lost in the Nazi Holocaust. Second, the piece, in her opinion, reeked of the mocking and sneering of working Americans who voted for this man partially because he didn’t look down on them or gave a lecture about how they’re bad and sub-human for not being college-educated, wealthy, and urban dwellers. What the piece did, again, was call the 80 million of us who voted for Trump Nazis, one of the most diverse political coalitions in politics right now:

How dare working people dream of a better future for their kids, huh? 

