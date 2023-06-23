James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic Sub

The Titan submersible, making the 12,500-foot journey beneath the waves to view the Titanic wreck, imploded Sunday. The carbon fiber body of the seacraft, which engineers had voiced concerns about its durability, couldn’t withstand the intense pressures, and all five men were killed instantly. There’s a reason why the US Navy avoid this material for their submarine fleet: they don’t trust it. The implosion was detected on Sunday through our sonar network and acoustic systems utilized for our national defense. Navy officials only confirmed that they knew about the implosion Sunday yesterday. A debris field 1,600 feet from the bow of the famed ocean liner was discovered Thursday morning, with evidence that this was the missing sub.

While the Navy claims this acoustic anomaly was reported up through the chain of command, they treated it as a search and rescue if there were survivors. Many are commenting that this was a colossal waste of time, given that authorities knew the five-person submersible was lost but kept this charade of a rescue ongoing for nearly a week. Filmmaker James Cameron, who has taken this dangerous journey to the wreck over 30 times, having spent more time with the ship than most of its ill-fated passengers, has voiced not only the design flaws of the Titan but also the “nightmarish charade” behind the ‘search’ for the sub. He knew on Monday that the craft imploded (via Associated Press):

Titanic Director James Cameron who visited the Titanic 33 times onboard a submersible and also holds a world record for the deepest dive ever at 35,787 ft in the Mariana Trench has weighed in on the Titan disaster.



“Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. […] Cameron, who has made more than 30 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic, said he knew an “extreme catastrophic event” had happened as soon as he heard the submersible had lost navigation and communications during its descent. “For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously — sub’s gone,” he told the British broadcaster. “For me, there was no doubt. I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position, and that’s exactly where they found it. There was no search. When they finally got an ROV down there that could make the depth, they found it within hours. Probably within minutes.” The filmmaker has been an oceanography enthusiast since childhood and has made dozens of deep-sea dives, including one to the deepest point on Earth -- the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Cameron said that “one of the saddest aspects of this is how preventable it really was.”

And there have been multiple stories about the safety issues surrounding the craft, specifically how this craft was never certified or equipped with an emergency distress beacon. And this was known to the company brass of OceanGate, who financed these trips to Titanic at $250,000 per seat. Stockton Rush, its CEO who died in the implosion, admitted last year that he played by his own rules in constructing this submersible.

Leah wrote earlier this morning about Cameron zeroing in on the similarity between this disaster and the one that struck the ship in 1912, where the captain was told to be more cautious in the iceberg-ridden waters but decided to increase speed instead on a moonless night. The noises heard on Tuesday night were later determined to be natural.

These people were dead, the government knew, but they kept the families buoyed on false hope.