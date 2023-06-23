It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
The White House Really Didn't Want to Talk About the Sub Implosion
Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter...
Joe Rogan's Invitation to Debate Gives Peter Hotez a Week-Long Meltdown
Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump
Tucker Explains Which Presidential Candidate the Media Hates (And It's Not Donald Trump)
Chris Christie Booed By Crowd After Attacking Trump
A.I. Robot Will Be Answering Police Phone Lines in Portland
Dan Crenshaw Slams 'Epic Failure of Leadership' With Titan Submersible Recovery Efforts
Yikes, So That's How the Hunter Biden Tax Probe Began
Photos Suggest Hunter Was At Joe Biden's Home the Day He Threatened to...
Trans New Hampshire Democrat Rep Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
DeSantis to Formally Announce His Plan to End the Crisis at the Southern...
Judge Blocks a State’s First-in-the-Nation Ban on Abortion Pills
Tipsheet

James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic Sub

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 23, 2023 5:30 PM

The Titan submersible, making the 12,500-foot journey beneath the waves to view the Titanic wreck, imploded Sunday. The carbon fiber body of the seacraft, which engineers had voiced concerns about its durability, couldn’t withstand the intense pressures, and all five men were killed instantly. There’s a reason why the US Navy avoid this material for their submarine fleet: they don’t trust it. The implosion was detected on Sunday through our sonar network and acoustic systems utilized for our national defense. Navy officials only confirmed that they knew about the implosion Sunday yesterday. A debris field 1,600 feet from the bow of the famed ocean liner was discovered Thursday morning, with evidence that this was the missing sub. 

While the Navy claims this acoustic anomaly was reported up through the chain of command, they treated it as a search and rescue if there were survivors. Many are commenting that this was a colossal waste of time, given that authorities knew the five-person submersible was lost but kept this charade of a rescue ongoing for nearly a week. Filmmaker James Cameron, who has taken this dangerous journey to the wreck over 30 times, having spent more time with the ship than most of its ill-fated passengers, has voiced not only the design flaws of the Titan but also the “nightmarish charade” behind the ‘search’ for the sub. He knew on Monday that the craft imploded (via Associated Press): 


“Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. 

[…] 

Cameron, who has made more than 30 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic, said he knew an “extreme catastrophic event” had happened as soon as he heard the submersible had lost navigation and communications during its descent. 

“For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously — sub’s gone,” he told the British broadcaster. 

“For me, there was no doubt. I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position, and that’s exactly where they found it. There was no search. When they finally got an ROV down there that could make the depth, they found it within hours. Probably within minutes.” 

The filmmaker has been an oceanography enthusiast since childhood and has made dozens of deep-sea dives, including one to the deepest point on Earth -- the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. 

Cameron said that “one of the saddest aspects of this is how preventable it really was.” 

Recommended

Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown

And there have been multiple stories about the safety issues surrounding the craft, specifically how this craft was never certified or equipped with an emergency distress beacon. And this was known to the company brass of OceanGate, who financed these trips to Titanic at $250,000 per seat. Stockton Rush, its CEO who died in the implosion, admitted last year that he played by his own rules in constructing this submersible. 


Leah wrote earlier this morning about Cameron zeroing in on the similarity between this disaster and the one that struck the ship in 1912, where the captain was told to be more cautious in the iceberg-ridden waters but decided to increase speed instead on a moonless night. The noises heard on Tuesday night were later determined to be natural. 

These people were dead, the government knew, but they kept the families buoyed on false hope. Why? There’s a theory that Biden kept the update hidden until the House Way and Means’ Thursday hearing on the IRS whistleblower involved in the Hunter Biden tax probe.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa
Yikes, So That's How the Hunter Biden Tax Probe Began Mia Cathell
Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump Julio Rosas
Geraldo Rivera Is Leaving 'The Five.' Here's Why. Leah Barkoukis
Alabama News Outlet Sure Has a Curious Way of Framing Riley Gaines' Testimony Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown