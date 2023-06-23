NY Post Columnist: Here's Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths

The US Navy revealed that they knew the Titan submersible, which was diving to see the remains of the Titanic wreck, imploded on Sunday. We have sonar detection and acoustic networks for our national defense, and this classified system picked up the moment when this craft and the five people inside it perished. So, why did we waste an inordinate amount of time rushing to rescue people some in the government knew to be dead? The Coast Guard, Canadian military units, and unmanned submersibles from France that can go to these extreme depths joined the rescue effort that covered at least 10,000 square miles. Let’s recap the official story (via WSJ):

A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage, officials involved in the search said. The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a U.S. defense official. Shortly after the submersible’s disappearance Sunday, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the Coast Guard commander on site, U.S. defense officials said. While the Navy couldn’t say definitively the sound came from the Titan, the discovery played a role in narrowing the scope of the search for the vessel before its debris was discovered Thursday, the officials said. “The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official told The Wall Street Journal in a statement. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.” Officials decided “to continue our mission as a search and rescue and make every effort to save the lives on board,” the U.S. Navy statement said.

So the US Navy heard the implosion and let everyone waste time and resources?



Good Lord. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2023

Sunday: US Navy detects implosion of the Titan, doesn’t inform public



Monday: “TITAN IS MISSING!!”

Tuesday: “BANGING IS HEARD!!”

Wednesday: “RUNNING OUT OF AIR!!”

Thursday: “WRECKAGE FOUND!!”



They knew the outcome 4 days ago, yet they kept the drama going for the entire week — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2023

These people were killed instantly. I find it hard to believe that anyone with any experience in military or engineering would expect a happy ending once this craft imploded. A debris field was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreck around the time the Titan was supposed to run out of oxygen, around 7 am Thursday morning. Miranda Devine, a columnist for The New York Post, has a theory for why the Biden administration held off announcing the deaths of the five people inside the sub: he wanted to bury the House Ways and Means hearing featuring an IRS whistleblower divulging details about how the Justice Department interfered into the investigations involving his son.

The Biden administration knew the Titan submarine imploded Sunday. But waited until today to make it public. Convenient smokescreen for today’s House Ways & Means release of IRS whistleblower testimony of DOJ sabotage of the Hunter Biden investigation. https://t.co/RtRcCihIZT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

What a macabre way to bury a story and prolong the families' anxiety, but Joe must protect his tax-evading, gun-toting, and crack cocaine-addicted disgrace of a son.