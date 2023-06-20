Hawai'i Is Pretty Cool and Totally in The Chi-Coms’ Crosshairs
Tipsheet

We Might Have Signs of Life in Search for Missing Submersible Near Titanic Wreck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 20, 2023 11:45 PM

When the Titan submersible disappeared on Sunday, they had 96 hours of life support. As we enter Wednesday's early morning hours, time is quickly running out for the five men trapped in the seacraft. Some of those missing are Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Sulaiman. Harding and Dawood are billionaires; Dawood is the wealthiest man in Pakistan. At $250,000 per head, this is a rich man’s trip, though fraught with danger. The search grid covers at least 10,000 square miles though no trace of the Titan had been found until late Tuesday night. There could be signs of life as some banging sounds could be detected on sonar in 30-minute intervals near the location where the Titan lost contact (via WLBT): 

United States Coast Guard officials helping to coordinate the search for the Titan submersible say they have heard banging sounds, according to a CNN report. 

Crews reported hearing banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday, according to an internal U.S. government memo obtained by CNN. Additional sonar devices reportedly confirmed that sounds were still audible. 

The submersible was first reported missing Sunday night with five people onboard for a dive to the Titanic wreckage. 

There have been concerns that the Titan is caught in the wreckage of the famed ocean liner. That was captured on video when in 2000, then-ABC science editor Dr. Michael Guillen almost died visiting the wreck. Some theorize that a power failure led to the loss of contact. At any rate, while this is a promising sign, time could become the biggest enemy. 


