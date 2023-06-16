The Nation Just Inched Closer to Seeing One of the Largest Worker Strikes in History

Under Joe Biden, the nation is dealing with a crumbling economy, inflation, a banking system on the brink, and a chaotic foreign policy, so this story quickly slipped under the radar. Also, we’re dealing with the latest indictment of Donald Trump in the classified document probe. But we’re on the verge of one of the largest labor strikes in history as negotiations between UPS management and the Teamsters continue. The current agreement is set to expire at the end of July. The union has 350,000 of its members working as UPS drivers, and the rank-and-file just gave the nod to go on strike should a new contract fail to materialize (via NBC News):

Unionized UPS employees voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue, clearing the way for a potential work stoppage as soon as Aug. 1. Some 97% of workers who cast ballots voted in favor of the move, Teamsters leaders said Friday, after more than a week of voting that preceded Tuesday night’s tentative deal on heat safety that would cover 340,000 delivery drivers and package handlers at the nation’s largest carrier. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a statement that the vote showed workers “are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS. If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself.” UPS acknowledged the vote outcome and noted that Friday’s strike authorization doesn’t automatically trigger a work stoppage. “The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers.” The decision comes days after union leaders and UPS reached a handshake agreement in which the company committed to phasing in air conditioning across its fleet of iconic brown delivery vehicles for the first time.

This labor issue has been brewing since the beginning of the year. And it’s not just UPS dealing with new labor contracts. United Auto Workers’ contract with the Big Three automakers—Ford, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler), and General Motors—is set to expire in September, with a significant portion of its 380,000 workers potentially going on strike. The presidents of both unions are open to a strike, but the new Teamsters’ president, Sean O’Brien, has been especially adamant about preparing his side for war should things go sideways.