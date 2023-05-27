Can Ron DeSantis Take Down Donald Trump?
Does Biden Know About This Impending Labor Strike?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 27, 2023 9:35 PM
The most pro-labor union president is facing not one but two significant strikes under his watch. The latest is from the United Auto Workers Union, whose contract with the automakers expires in September. A significant chunk of the 380,000 workers could walk off the job, hurting the local economy and damaging the auto industry’s worldwide shift toward electric vehicles, according to Axios. I can live with the latter part, but maybe the July negotiations will be successful and head off any strike fears at the pass (via Axios):

With contentious contract negotiations fast approaching, the United Auto Workers are facing unprecedented change — both inside their union and on the factory floor. 

Why it matters: Newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain — who has turned heads with his combative tone — hasn't ruled out a strike when contracts with the Big Three automakers expire Sept. 14. 

About a quarter of the union's 380,000 active members are in Metro Detroit. 

A strike would immediately hurt the local economy and could have long-term ramifications for a global auto industry transitioning to electric vehicles.

Bargaining is expected to start in July. 

To compound the labor strike issue, we’re also dealing with a looming strike among UPS workers, which could be the largest in history if a new agreement isn’t hashed out this summer. That contract expires on August 1, with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien reportedly preparing the rank-and-file for war over new terms. UPS has over 500,000 employees, with 350,000 Teamsters members working as drivers. 

But before all that, we have a debt ceiling issue to fix, whose June 5 deadline is rapidly approaching, with no details on any progress between the White House and congressional leadership. Where’s Biden this weekend? He went on vacation.

