Oh, That's Why a Brown Professor Got Deported
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting...
Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Effort to Reverse Reinstatement of Federal Workers
VIP
Margaret Brennan Still Interviews Republicans and Still Loses, and Eugene Daniels Audition...
AOC Emerges as Top Choice to Lead Democrats Amid Schumer Controversy
WH Drops Genius Deportation Video Set to 'Closing Time'
Lindsey Graham Defends Trump Stripping Security Clearances Of Law Firms
VIP
France Is Demanding the U.S. to Return Lady Liberty. Here's How the Trump...
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings?
Bridge in Dublin Features Palestinian Flags for St. Patrick's Day Weekend
VIP
Democrat Gov: I Won't Allow Trump to Take Illegal Aliens 'Off the Streets'
Chuck Schumer's Book Tour Postponed
Unnecessary Section 230 Grants Bigger Amnesty Than Biden’s Bogus Family-J6 ‘Pardons’
Tipsheet

Trump Vows to 'Fix' Kennedy Center After Expressing Disappointment on First Tour

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 17, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Donald Trump visited the Kennedy Center as its newly appointed chair, expressing disappointment with the renowned institution's current state. Following a tour of the facility, Trump vowed to address its challenges and “fix” the Kennedy Center, promising to bring about improvements that align with his vision for its future. His remarks set the tone for his leadership, signaling a shift in direction for the cultural landmark as he oversees its operations and growth. 

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump toured the Kennedy Center for the first time as its new chair, marking the beginning of an unprecedented overhaul. He told reporters the facility is in “tremendous disrepair” and pledged to restore it to its former glory. When a reporter asked why he felt it was essential to focus on fixing the Kennedy Center, given his already full plate, Trump remained resolute in his commitment to the project.

“This represents a very important part of D.C., and actually our country, and I think it’s important to make sure that our country is in good shape and is represented well. When people look at this — I’ve been hearing for a long time that they come here, and they’re disappointed when they come here. We want them to be excited,” Trump responded. 

In 2019, the Kennedy Center completed a $250 million expansion project. However, Trump criticized some of the center’s structural choices, noting that it “spent a fortune” on underground rooms that, in his view, “nobody’s going to use.” 

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The president expressed disappointment as he surveyed the space. However, Trump promised to work with Congress and “do what has to be done.” 

Richard Grenell, the Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of the United States, emphasized that the Kennedy Center must be an inclusive space for all, adding, "We can turn it around."

After taking office, Trump criticized what the center has become, saying it has gone woke. 

Several celebrities canceled performances in protest of Trump’s appointment as chair of the Kennedy Center. Once revered for its dedication to artistic expression, the institution has faced criticism for allowing partisan politics to influence its programming decisions. Trump’s restructuring of the Kennedy Center involved removing 18 members from the board and replacing them with individuals aligned with his views. It has sparked significant backlash, particularly from some on the left, leading to several departures from the Washington, D.C. institution.

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings? Sarah Arnold
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting Trump Jeff Charles
WH Drops Genius Deportation Video Set to 'Closing Time' Sarah Arnold
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement