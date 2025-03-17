Trump Vows to 'Fix' Kennedy Center After Expressing Disappointment on First Tour

President Donald Trump visited the Kennedy Center as its newly appointed chair, expressing disappointment with the renowned institution's current state. Following a tour of the facility, Trump vowed to address its challenges and “fix” the Kennedy Center, promising to bring about improvements that align with his vision for its future. His remarks set the tone for his leadership, signaling a shift in direction for the cultural landmark as he oversees its operations and growth.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump toured the Kennedy Center for the first time as its new chair, marking the beginning of an unprecedented overhaul. He told reporters the facility is in “tremendous disrepair” and pledged to restore it to its former glory. When a reporter asked why he felt it was essential to focus on fixing the Kennedy Center, given his already full plate, Trump remained resolute in his commitment to the project.

“This represents a very important part of D.C., and actually our country, and I think it’s important to make sure that our country is in good shape and is represented well. When people look at this — I’ve been hearing for a long time that they come here, and they’re disappointed when they come here. We want them to be excited,” Trump responded.

🚨 JUST IN: Trump is at the Kennedy Center for the board meeting and a tour. He is totally overhauling it.



He says they wanted to charge Lee Greenwood $30,000 just to sing there. Trump also says he is going to get with Speaker Johnson to fix its architecture.



"We're here to… pic.twitter.com/n3jGPcIHSV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2025

In 2019, the Kennedy Center completed a $250 million expansion project. However, Trump criticized some of the center’s structural choices, noting that it “spent a fortune” on underground rooms that, in his view, “nobody’s going to use.”

President Trump on the state of the Kennedy Center: “I never realized this was in such bad shape.” pic.twitter.com/e7S86pVTDH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

The president expressed disappointment as he surveyed the space. However, Trump promised to work with Congress and “do what has to be done.”

Richard Grenell, the Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of the United States, emphasized that the Kennedy Center must be an inclusive space for all, adding, "We can turn it around."

It is clear that @realDonaldTrump wants to save the @kencen to ensure it is the premier Arts institution in the United States.



The financial situation and the building’s crumbling infrastructure needs a serious overhaul.



The Kennedy Center must be a place where EVERYONE is… https://t.co/VTG1rgfS2w — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 17, 2025

After taking office, Trump criticized what the center has become, saying it has gone woke.

Several celebrities canceled performances in protest of Trump’s appointment as chair of the Kennedy Center. Once revered for its dedication to artistic expression, the institution has faced criticism for allowing partisan politics to influence its programming decisions. Trump’s restructuring of the Kennedy Center involved removing 18 members from the board and replacing them with individuals aligned with his views. It has sparked significant backlash, particularly from some on the left, leading to several departures from the Washington, D.C. institution.