Trump Made Some Changes to Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail

It should come as a shock to no one that President Donald J. Trump has stripped Hunter Biden of his Secret Service detail. The crack cocaine-addicted son of Joe Biden, whom he reportedly ran a lucrative and extensive government access scheme that compromised the Biden family, is currently on vacation in South Africa. When he returns, he’s on his own, as is Ashley Biden:

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has officially REVOKED Ashley and Hunter Biden’s Secret Service protection effective immediately.



Their details consisted of about 30 TAXPAYER FUNDED AGENTS.



Hunter is currently vacationing in South Africa, and appears to be doing so in order to… https://t.co/jkdFDeoa9E pic.twitter.com/5E1wP60jA4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2025

Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.

Hunter reportedly was running the White House after his father got bulldozed by Trump in the CNN debate last June. He also reportedly attended highly sensitive meetings without a security clearance.

Biden can spend the exorbitant amounts of cash he and his daddy collected from numerous governments to pay for private security should he need it.