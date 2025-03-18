Trump Made Some Changes to Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail
VIP
Chuck Schumer Now Lives With a Target on His Back...and Pelosi Might be...
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing
Immigration Is A Privilege, Not A Right
Bad Time to Be a Bad Guy
Small Businesses Have Been Battered, But Confidence Is Rising
Germany Needs Its Mojo Back
The FDA Can Save Lives by Keeping Copycat Drugs Off the Market
Putin on the Blitz
The Party of No
Why the Focus on MEK Children Instead of Iran Regime’s Child Executions?
Justices Thomas, Gorsuch Call for Supreme Court to Fix Major Issue in Employment...
95 Percent of Federal Employees Express Liberal Views at Work
Trump Vows to 'Fix' Kennedy Center After Expressing Disappointment on First Tour
Tipsheet

That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2025 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Power-drunk Judge James Boasberg is demanding the Trump administration hand over classified information during a hearing about his insane ruling that sought to disrupt the separation of powers regarding the deportation of foreign terrorists, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, whom he ordered halted. He thinks the president cannot use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations, even ordering flights over international waters to return stateside. He doesn’t have that authority. He's either deranged, power-hungry, stupid, or maybe a mix of all three.

Advertisement

This man is neck-deep in helping his pal in the Russian collusion probe stay out of jail. He’s a clown, a DNC operative in a black robe. And yes, he's acting like an entitled brat with this classified information request. You're putting our national security at risk, little judge (via Axios):

A federal judge gave the Justice Department a Tuesday deadline to provide additional information on the Trump administration's defiance of a court order halting deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, according to a court docket. 

The big picture: The Trump administration's decision to disregard the judge's order sets up a high stakes battle between the power of the executive and judicial branches. 

Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Monday asked to cancel a hearing in the case scheduled for later that afternoon, stating it would not be providing any more information about the flights, but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the request. 

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, said it best: 

Judge Boasberg demands the Justice Department must disclose highly classified information about a national-security operation involving the worst terrorists and one of America's strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere. 

This will have serious consequences for the President's ability to handle national-security operations and foreign affairs, if foreign leaders think their secret operations will become public. 

This puts American and allied lives in grave danger.

Hell. No. 

The Justice Department cannot comply with this lawless, dangerous order by Judge Boasberg. 

This is a serious violation of the separation of powers. 

We might have ourselves a rogue judge.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings? Sarah Arnold
Trump Made Some Changes to Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail Matt Vespa
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Remember Trump’s Plan to Remove Transgenders From the Military? Well… Madeline Leesman
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting Trump Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement