That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand

Power-drunk Judge James Boasberg is demanding the Trump administration hand over classified information during a hearing about his insane ruling that sought to disrupt the separation of powers regarding the deportation of foreign terrorists, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, whom he ordered halted. He thinks the president cannot use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations, even ordering flights over international waters to return stateside. He doesn’t have that authority. He's either deranged, power-hungry, stupid, or maybe a mix of all three.

Advertisement

Go away, Jeb.



No one will enforce your lawless orders.



You know it.



We know it.



You lost.



*



03/17/2025



MINUTE ORDER: As discussed in today's hearing, the Court ORDERS that by 12:00 p.m. on March 18, 2025, the Government shall file a Notice, which may, if necessary, be… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 18, 2025

This man is neck-deep in helping his pal in the Russian collusion probe stay out of jail. He’s a clown, a DNC operative in a black robe. And yes, he's acting like an entitled brat with this classified information request. You're putting our national security at risk, little judge (via Axios):

A federal judge gave the Justice Department a Tuesday deadline to provide additional information on the Trump administration's defiance of a court order halting deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, according to a court docket. The big picture: The Trump administration's decision to disregard the judge's order sets up a high stakes battle between the power of the executive and judicial branches. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Monday asked to cancel a hearing in the case scheduled for later that afternoon, stating it would not be providing any more information about the flights, but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the request.

Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, said it best:

Wow.



Judge Boasberg demands the Justice Department must disclose highly classified information about a national-security operation involving the worst terrorists and one of America's strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere.



This will have serious consequences for the… https://t.co/aLbzsO7JCH — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 17, 2025

Judge Boasberg demands the Justice Department must disclose highly classified information about a national-security operation involving the worst terrorists and one of America's strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere. This will have serious consequences for the President's ability to handle national-security operations and foreign affairs, if foreign leaders think their secret operations will become public. This puts American and allied lives in grave danger. Hell. No. The Justice Department cannot comply with this lawless, dangerous order by Judge Boasberg. This is a serious violation of the separation of powers.

We might have ourselves a rogue judge.

Advertisement