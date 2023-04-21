The Good Thing About Fox News' Settlement With Dominion
Tipsheet

Obnoxious Democrat Omitted One Key Detail in His Absurd Tweet Against Republicans

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 21, 2023 4:00 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Besides Eric Swalwell and Maxine Waters, there is no Democratic member of Congress more annoying or ignorant than Ted Lieu. And it’s not mind-blowing that most of these obnoxious Democrats hail from California. Lieu can always be counted on to drop the usual talking points into the congressional record. He’s so far out there that you could ignore him; he represents a safe Democratic district. He is privileged to say outlandish things, some falling into ‘saying the quiet part out loud’ territory. And then there’s this tweet that leaves out a key detail: liberal America is everything he accuses red states of being. Lieu apparently is another glass house dweller who has yet to learn the dangers of chucking stones inside. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted this post first.

In response to Florida’s so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill’s expansion, a misnomer from the liberal media, though it was intentional misreporting, Lieu wrote, “kids in MAGA states will be kept ignorant. They won’t know gay marriage is the law. They won’t be taught facts that may make them uncomfortable. They will be coddled in a MAGA bubble, and when they go to work or trade school or college, they will be made fun of and disrespected.” 


That’s you, people, Teddy. Your side goes full froth when there are no safe college or workplace spaces. Your people are the ones who get uncomfortable with differing opinions. The Left remains under the iron dome of all bubbles to avoid tantrums over facts that make them uncomfortable. Here’s one that will trigger the woke crowd: only women can get pregnant. Gay rights are not an issue anymore; most have accepted them. If your head weren’t so far up your backside, you’d know that Donald Trump was probably the most pro-LGBT Republican ever elected. 

Teddy, again, glass dwellers shouldn’t be chucking rocks, given that your state, California, is the most illiterate in the nation. It’s hot garbage, just like your politics and social media activity. Do you know what state is better in this category? It’s Florida, where Ron DeSantis keeps stacking statewide wins for the conservative cause.

I know the truth doesn’t matter to Teddy Bear. He’s an attack dog, and he’s awful at it. If anything, the diseased children on the Left are mocked and incongruous with society for simply being too weird to assimilate. Yes, it’s weird when a man is picked to represent clothing brands for women. It’s weird to identify yourselves by pronouns. The Left is busybodies for every issue but abortion, which makes them a nasty breed of annoying to most voters who aren’t infested with the same smug self-righteousness that oozes out of Lieu. It’s Florida, man. It’ll always be better than California. Worry about your own state because we know the state is about to become engulfed in wildfires again.

