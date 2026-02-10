Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Storm Response

Don’t get Vickie Paladino started on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Republican councilwoman appeared on Katie Pavlich Tonight yesterday and took the man behind the barn over the disastrous snow removal operation following last month’s winter storm. It’s getting to the point where even Mamdani’s supporters are yelling outside Gracie Mansion. Besides mountains of snow and ice, there are piles of trash everywhere. It’s what you’d expect from a mayor who hasn’t run anything, doesn’t know anything, and, as a result, can’t do anything related to this job.

Mountains of garbage are flooding the streets around Gracie Mansion in NYC.



pic.twitter.com/PIGczqRVj0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 1, 2026

Thanks to Comrade Mamdani, New Yorkers are enjoying a nostalgic trip back to the days of the great Sanitation workers strikes of the Lindsay years. Mountains of uncollected garbage are on every street in the city---except in front of Gracie Mansion.

Thank you, Comrade!

P.S. not… pic.twitter.com/CHBoLzQj2x — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) February 2, 2026

Paladino rightly called Mamdani a “media whore” who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Let the city workers, who have more experience than the mayor on many fronts, do their jobs. This winter storm was bad, but not unprecedented—the city has had some serious weather events. I hated Bill de Blasio, but even he was able to clear the roads and get this kind of work done.

WATCH: @VickieforNYC calls out @ZohranKMamdani for botching the response to winter weather in NYC. pic.twitter.com/HbweXvJLBf — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) February 10, 2026

The trash is clear outside of the mayor’s residence, however.

The exit question is, and it’s a dark one, how will Mamdani handle a terror attack if he can’t handle some inclement weather?

