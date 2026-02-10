Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super...
A Bar Patron Had a Total Meltdown During the Super Bowl. The Reason...
VIP
Maybe We Should Be Glad Bad Bunny Performed in Spanish
Notice Where This Ex-ESPN Reporter's Attempt to Mock Conservatives Over Bad Bunny Laughabl...
Why Are Americans Fleeing Blue States for Red States?
Deadline Tries to Guilt Trip John Lithgow for Starring in HBO's 'Harry Potter'...
Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a...
Is There Any Good News Out There?
VIP
When Canadians Were Actually Funny
The Student ICE Walkouts Are a Troubling Reminder of How Revolutionaries Are Made
America’s Security Doesn’t End at the Ice’s Edge
Talks About Talks: How Tehran Is Buying Time While Washington Hesitates
Tipsheet

Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Storm Response

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Don’t get Vickie Paladino started on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Republican councilwoman appeared on Katie Pavlich Tonight yesterday and took the man behind the barn over the disastrous snow removal operation following last month’s winter storm. It’s getting to the point where even Mamdani’s supporters are yelling outside Gracie Mansion. Besides mountains of snow and ice, there are piles of trash everywhere. It’s what you’d expect from a mayor who hasn’t run anything, doesn’t know anything, and, as a result, can’t do anything related to this job.

Advertisement

Paladino rightly called Mamdani a “media whore” who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Let the city workers, who have more experience than the mayor on many fronts, do their jobs. This winter storm was bad, but not unprecedented—the city has had some serious weather events. I hated Bill de Blasio, but even he was able to clear the roads and get this kind of work done.  

Recommended

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME NATIONAL SECURITY NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

The trash is clear outside of the mayor’s residence, however.  

The exit question is, and it’s a dark one, how will Mamdani handle a terror attack if he can’t handle some inclement weather? 

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
A Bar Patron Had a Total Meltdown During the Super Bowl. The Reason Was Downright Laughable Matt Vespa
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance Matt Vespa
Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Let’s Rip Democrats Apart for Fun (and Because They’re Truly Awful) Derek Hunter
Notice Where This Ex-ESPN Reporter's Attempt to Mock Conservatives Over Bad Bunny Laughably Derailed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement