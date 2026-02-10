Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

CBS News decided to throw in a swipe at ICE post-Super Bowl, following Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, which drew eyes but was liked by no one except anti-MAGA clowns who likely didn’t even watch it—these people don’t watch sports.  

Lilia Luciano repeated the fake news narrative that Bad Bunny was afraid to perform in the continental United States over fears his concerts would be raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Jorge Bonilla at Newsbusters cut through the noise. 

“Bad Bunny secured the PR residency dates two years in advance, during the Biden administration when there were clearly no ICE raids- refusal to do CONUS [continental US] dates due to poor sales in multiple markets,” he tweeted.  This segment, however, paled in comparison to the absolute garbage take that the little kid featured in Bunny’s performance was Liam Ramos, the child who was abandoned by his illegal alien father in Minneapolis. It was not; it was an actor, but liberal social influencers peddled the lie, and it went viral. Also, when CNN reporters are dragging you over this, you know you’ve screwed up:

