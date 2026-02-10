CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance

CBS News decided to throw in a swipe at ICE post-Super Bowl, following Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, which drew eyes but was liked by no one except anti-MAGA clowns who likely didn’t even watch it—these people don’t watch sports.

Lilia Luciano repeated the fake news narrative that Bad Bunny was afraid to perform in the continental United States over fears his concerts would be raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Jorge Bonilla at Newsbusters cut through the noise.

WATCH: Lilia Luciano, CBS's self-styled "Bad Bunny Correspondent", repeats the ICE Raids Hoax (Bad Bunny secured the PR residency dates two years in advance, during the Biden administration when there were clearly no ICE raids- refusal to do CONUS dates due to poor sales in… pic.twitter.com/Hk0EjI8Soj — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 10, 2026

“Bad Bunny secured the PR residency dates two years in advance, during the Biden administration when there were clearly no ICE raids- refusal to do CONUS [continental US] dates due to poor sales in multiple markets,” he tweeted. This segment, however, paled in comparison to the absolute garbage take that the little kid featured in Bunny’s performance was Liam Ramos, the child who was abandoned by his illegal alien father in Minneapolis. It was not; it was an actor, but liberal social influencers peddled the lie, and it went viral. Also, when CNN reporters are dragging you over this, you know you’ve screwed up:

Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos!



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1cDfi2faQ0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

So take down your misinformation. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 9, 2026

Have you thought about not contributing to this website being just a total disarray of slop content that does nothing but mislead? — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) February 9, 2026

That’s not an “update”. You need to retract and correct. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) February 9, 2026

Follow the bouncing ball. This absolute con artist. This moron. https://t.co/YuaGV9AUQK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2026

