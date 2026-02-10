A Bar Patron Had a Total Meltdown During the Super Bowl. The Reason Was Downright Laughable

Honestly, I would hide under a rock if I ever did this—this is secondhand embarrassment territory. It’s a mess for everyone involved. There are many reasons to get kicked out of a bar: fighting, throwing up everywhere, being too aggressive with the patrons, and going all-around bananas. Getting tossed or being asked to pay your tab early for not being able to watch Bad Bunny is downright pathetic.

Advertisement

That’s what happened here. Some bar owner, a true patriot, opted to play the TPUSA alternate halftime show featuring Kid Rock, and this guy, whose penchant for embarrassing himself was captured on film in his tantrum, went on a lengthy tirade about how this wasn’t the Super Bowl experience. It’s tough to watch since we know the halftime show was bad, and no one could understand it.

Bar manager handles rude lib harassing staff over the TPUSA halftime show playing in the bar:



“Why aren’t you playing Bad Bunny?”



“Because I put this halftime show on…”



“I’m going to put this on my social media.”



“Good. It’ll give me some customers.”pic.twitter.com/cpAXFETZoB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 9, 2026

The owner was then called a racist by this guy, which he shrugged off.

‘I got kicked out of a bar because they weren’t playing the halftime show’ is peak cringe. I’m sorry. Shut up, have a drink, and watch the performance on YouTube, dude. This was totally unnecessary to berate everyone involved here.

Has there ever been a halftime show with a crowd reacting like this? Zero energy. pic.twitter.com/LWXpY7Dtx8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.