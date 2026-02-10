Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Sto...
Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Stop, Joe. Please. I mean, it’s not shocking since this take on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance is what you’d expect to see on MSNBC, but holy crap did it stretch the bounds of reason. This segment was a classic example of one getting ahead of their skis. It’s almost a parody. MS Now’s Joe Scarborough thinks that if you hated the halftime show, you’re anti-capitalist. 

You can’t fix stupid. It’s not about revenue, Joe. It’s the Super Bowl—it’s going to make money no matter what. It’s the biggest sporting event of the year, so I don’t even know what you’re talking about. Money wasn’t the concern; it’s that no one could understand this guy walking through sugarcane fields and singing on blown-out power lines, as if to reference Puerto Rico's crappy power grid, which isn’t inaccurate.  

The plus side is that we knew this would bomb. People might have watched it, but I couldn’t care less. It was the perfect time to go to the bathroom, grab more food, make some calls, place some live bets, and reset for the second half. 

It’s not that big of a deal, but please, ‘you’re anti-capitalist if you didn’t like the performance.’  

Joe, just stop it.

