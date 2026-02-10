Notice Where This Ex-ESPN Reporter's Attempt to Mock Conservatives Over Bad Bunny Laughably Derailed

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill tried to take a swipe at conservatives over Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, and it was a total disaster. It missed the mark badly. To recap, the entire performance was in Spanish; it was not really what you’d expect for a Super Bowl halftime show, but it’s not the hill to die on. Most of us have moved on, though the Left is going to try to poke the bear, because they’re all pathetic race-baiters.

Here’s what she tweeted:

Conservatives: I HATE THIS HALFTIME SHOW. IT’S NOT AMERICAN ENOUGH. BAD BUNNY HATES AMERICA.



Conservatives on Cinco de Mayo: pic.twitter.com/n5Hoq2Ub6t — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 9, 2026

Leftists think Mexico is Puerto Rico and all Hispanic five-year-olds look the same, then turn around and call US racist. Hilarious. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 9, 2026

Jemele Hill: all Spanish people look the same. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 9, 2026

Puerto Ricans love it when you call them Mexicans — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 9, 2026

Um, Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday. Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is Puerto Rican.

I think this is a problematic response, folks.

Don’t think too much about it. Just enjoy the trainwreck here.

Even worse is this CNN piece claiming how this performance redefined what it means to be an American patriot. Did you read the lyrics, lady? Please check back on that. Also, Bunny being Latino and singing in Spanish isn't some revolutionary moment, but that's a classic white liberal woman take.

