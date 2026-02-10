Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Tipsheet

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 6:30 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

I don’t need to dive too much into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show—Amy did that yesterday. Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, for reasons that escape us, decided to weigh in on the performance, which was, I’m being generous, mixed. I have no idea what this guy was saying; Levi’s Stadium was dead, but Kasich felt this was a “grand slam home run.” Why? Because MAGA folks might hate it? 

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich was one of the many people who praised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday. There's no way Kasich had any idea who Bad Bunny is until a staffer told him. 

If Kasich wants to "celebrate the wonderful Latino culture," he probably should have checked out the lyrics of what Bad Bunny was singing first. 

Also, baseball references in a football game? C’mon, John. Kari Lake, however, had the best reply—calling him a “p***y,” and she’s not wrong.  

So, enjoy: 

If this were real, I would approve:

