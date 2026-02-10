Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show

I don’t need to dive too much into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show—Amy did that yesterday. Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, for reasons that escape us, decided to weigh in on the performance, which was, I’m being generous, mixed. I have no idea what this guy was saying; Levi’s Stadium was dead, but Kasich felt this was a “grand slam home run.” Why? Because MAGA folks might hate it?

Advertisement

Has there ever been a halftime show with a crowd reacting like this? Zero energy. pic.twitter.com/LWXpY7Dtx8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich was one of the many people who praised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday. There's no way Kasich had any idea who Bad Bunny is until a staffer told him. If Kasich wants to "celebrate the wonderful Latino culture," he probably should have checked out the lyrics of what Bad Bunny was singing first.

Also, baseball references in a football game? C’mon, John. Kari Lake, however, had the best reply—calling him a “p***y,” and she’s not wrong.

So, enjoy:

Love the halftime show which celebrates the wonderful Latino culture. Great pick and great show. Bad Bunny hit a grand slam home run! — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 9, 2026

You really ARE a pussy🤣 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 9, 2026

If this were real, I would approve:

Bad Bunny held up a message on a football at the end of his halftime show to bring America together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsmkT6HJ25 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) February 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.