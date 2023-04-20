This Tweet About Lori Lightfoot's Defeat Cannot Be Real

Twitter has some accounts that are just aces at audience engagement and rack up a massive following. Yet, you must wonder if the people behind them are serious. It’s not a liberal or conservative issue; there are accounts on both sides of this issue. Take Erica Marsh, a former field organizer for the Joe Biden campaign and Obama Foundation volunteer, whose feed is what you’d expect from someone who puts their pronouns in the bio.

Except for someone who appears to be a hardcore left-wing activist, you’d think they’d be following current events. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently lost re-election, and this person’s response was to post the following: “The defeat of Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first Black female Mayor and first openly gay mayor speaks to the racism and homophobia that candidates still face in major U.S. cities.”

The defeat of Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first Black female Mayor and first openly gay mayor speaks to the racism and homophobia that candidates still face in major U.S. cities. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) March 1, 2023





First, Lightfoot was defeated by Brandon Johnson, a black man. Second, it's even more embarrassing that this fact-checked tweet wasn’t deleted. Yet, this account's recent activity reads like a troll farm:

BREAKING: Donald Trump calls for teachers to be armed with guns in every school. IS HE INSANE! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 20, 2023

This is Chaya Raichik, the founder of @libsoftiktok, she is a massive piece of 💩 who promotes anti LGBTQIA+ hate. pic.twitter.com/nBXCc4bAL1 — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 19, 2023

Ecstatic to see your rocket blow up. Any time you fail I’m happy. https://t.co/2OehDc6xqB — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 20, 2023

Ron DeSantis is a modern day Hitler. If elected President, we will be living in a modern day Nazi Germany. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 20, 2023

Just received my 7th Covid vaccine! Thanks Pfizer, can’t wait for my next one. :) — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 18, 2023

Chaya Raichik, the founder of @libsoftiktok should be in prison for hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 19, 2023

The Republican Party is a modern day Nazi Party. Change my mind. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 19, 2023

If this is a real person, then I don’t know what to say other than get help. But I'm banking on this being a troll account but a very successful one. It's for entertainment value, but don't engage.

H/T Kevin McMahon