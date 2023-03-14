It's About Time: Ohio Is Suing Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Train Derailment
The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon...
American Drone Taken Down by Russian Fighter Jet Over Black Sea
'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System
Zuckerberg Laying Off 10,000 Meta Employees
Why Drew Barrymore's Interview With a Trans Activist Is Getting a Lot of...
It’s Time to Swarm
'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment...
Biden Announces New Executive Order Requiring Background Checks on More Gun Sales
Trump Says He Will Cut Funding From Schools Teaching CRT and 'Transgender Insanity'
Could We Blow Even More Winnable Senate Races in 2024?
Lights Out: Midwest Grid Groans, Plants Close as Green Regulations Hit Home
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From...
New Trump Video: Ron DeSantis Hasn't Done Anything Special in Florida, Where Charlie...
Tipsheet

DOJ/SEC Launches Investigation Into Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 14, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Peter Morgan

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are launching an investigation into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. This was a development that I hope everyone was expecting since this is the second-largest bank failure in American history. Spencer wrote that its collapse has also led to our banking system being downgraded. Yet, NBC News warned that these investigations are in the preliminary phase, and it could lead to zero charges being brought (via NBC News):

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened its own investigation as well, two of the sources said. 

The investigations come days after the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation took over and closed Silicon Valley Bank to protect deposits, naming the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as its receiver. 

[…] 

The Wall Street Journal first reported the DOJ and SEC investigations, citing people familiar with the matter. That report said the probes are in the beginning stages and might not lead to charges or allegations of wrongdoing. 

Recommended

The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank Matt Vespa

SVB tanked due to shoddy investments and not hiring a risk assessment officer for almost a year. The Federal Reserve rate hikes have been blamed for accelerating the bank's demise, but let’s get real regarding how this institution came tumbling down. It wasn’t because of the Fed’s rate hikes.

Tags: SILICON VALLEY BANK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank Matt Vespa
American Drone Taken Down by Russian Fighter Jet Over Black Sea Spencer Brown
'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System Spencer Brown
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From Sporting Events Madeline Leesman
Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond. Leah Barkoukis
'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment for Trans Youth Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank Matt Vespa