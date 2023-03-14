Zuckerberg Laying Off 10,000 Meta Employees
Hot Inflation Report Puts Federal Reserve in a Bind
Mitch McConnell Leaves Hospital After Suffering a Fall Last Week
Another Black Lives Matter Scandal Emerges in Boston
House Democrats Once Again Show They Are Not Serious About the Border Crisis
'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment...
Here Are the 37 Democrat-Held House Seats Republicans Are Targeting in 2024
Whitmer Finally Admits What Everyone Else Knew About Her COVID Policies From the...
Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't...
Trump Says He Will Cut Funding From Schools Teaching CRT and 'Transgender Insanity'
GOP Worries: Could We Blow Even More Winnable Senate Races in 2024?
Lights Out: Midwest Grid Groans, Plants Close as Green Regulations Hit Home
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From...
New Trump Video: Ron DeSantis Hasn't Done Anything Special in Florida, Where Charlie...
Tipsheet

'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 14, 2023 12:00 PM
Richard Drew

Following the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008, Moody's Investor Service has downgraded its rating of the U.S. banking system in the latest sign that President Biden's Monday morning attempt to assuage concerns went over like a lead balloon. 

Moody's — one of three major rating entities — downgraded its outlook for the U.S. banking system from "stable" to "negative" on Tuesday morning "to reflect the rapid deterioration in the operating environment following deposit runs at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank (SNY) and the failures of SVB and SNY," Moody's explained. 

In addition to downgrading the entire banking system, Moody's also issued warnings for several individual banks "with substantial unrealized securities losses and with non-retail and uninsured US depositors" that "may still be more sensitive to depositor competition or ultimate flight" and end up "with adverse effects on funding, liquidity, earnings and capital."

The unrealized losses, specifically, have become substantial: 

Recommended

Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond. Leah Barkoukis

The specific institutions being monitored by Moody's for "potential downgrades" include INTRUST Financial, Western Alliance, Comerica, Zions Bancorp, and First Republic.

Markets, however, did not seem to move much on the news.

The recent issue with U.S. banks is one that came about, as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) explained this week, through actions taken by the Federal Reserve. 

The Fed took those actions in a bid to tackle inflation created by the Biden administration's tax-and-spend agenda. The Biden administration then stepped in, after banks failed amid a high interest rate environment, to bail out the failed institution, reacting to a swirling economic mess for which he's almost solely responsible. As always, Biden swooped in with an alleged "solution" to a problem he created. And it's straight out of the Big Government™ playbook. 

As Dagen McDowell pointed out this week after the White House's non-bailout bailout of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Biden administration's latest botched response is also another refutation of his claim to stand for hardworking Americans. 


Tags: BANKS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond. Leah Barkoukis
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From Sporting Events Madeline Leesman
Mike Pence — Deep State Patsy John Nantz
Another Black Lives Matter Scandal Emerges in Boston Matt Vespa
I’m Not Saying I’m a Hero, but I Did Watch the Oscars So You Didn’t Have to Derek Hunter
When Banks -- And Other Institutions -- Try to Change the World Dennis Prager
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond. Leah Barkoukis