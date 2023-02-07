Biden Is Beijing’s Balloon Bestest Buddy
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hurls One Word at Biden That Will Surely Infuriate Liberals

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 07, 2023
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) knew Democrats would hate what she had to say to Biden during his State of the Union address, but she couldn’t care less. Only spineless Republicans don’t get it, mainly because they’re soft Democrats by now. For the conservative base, she showed why they elected her to Congress. She was brought in to be an attack dog who doesn’t care about the conventions of the institutions; she’ll brush them aside to make her point. Greene did what Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) did when Obama addressed a joint session of Congress in 2009. She called Mr. Biden a liar (via Fox News): 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, "liar" after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs. 

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years," Biden remarked. "That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away." 

"Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, "liar" after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs. and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history," he continued. "I won’t let that happen. Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors." 

Unlike the Obama era, there won’t be calls for Greene to apologize, or at least I hope not. There’s nothing wrong with what Greene did—Biden is a liar. Greene’s zeal and passion are honorable, but now it must be married to trying to get stuff done, which can include torpedoing leftist policy pushes. 

She was severely curtailed in what she could do last session, not least because the Republicans were in the minority but because she got booted from her committee assignments. The reason was simple: Democrats didn’t like her. The excuse offered was over some of Greene’s fiery remarks about Nancy Pelosi before she was elected to Congress. Marjorie, a duly elected congresswoman, was punished for exercising her free speech rights, but she was unfazed. And that carried into her heckling tonight. Her removal was not in vain. Democrats set the precedent of removing people from committees based solely on political differences, and we got our scalps when we booted Swalwell, Schiff, and Omar from their committees.

Also, Biden should be getting used to Greene's heckling since this isn't the first time

