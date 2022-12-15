Son of Paul Pelosi Attacker Just Torched the Liberal Media's Narrative About the Assault

It seems forever since David DePape hammered Paul Pelosi in one of the most bizarre home invasions ever to occur on American soil. The attack unfolded in late October. DePape broke into the home, though there is no evidence of forced entry. The police body cameras are not being released, nor is the footage collected by the Pelosi residence security cameras. DePape, who wore nothing but underwear, just waltzed into the home armed with hammers and attacked Mr. Pelosi, who was also able to abscond to the bathroom to make an emergency call, describing DePape as a “friend.” Also, Mr. Pelosi was the one who let officers in before DePape reportedly hit him on the head with a hammer, which required brain surgery.

The liberal media was off to the races, seeing QAnon postings from DePape and trying to make the right-wing lunatic narrative come alive, but it quickly died on the vine. For starters, DePape is an illegal alien who suffers from mental illness—he tried to buy a birdhouse for a fairy he was in contact with daily. He had rantings about the 2020 election, so you can see how the media was hoping this guy was a conservative. He isn’t based on the paraphernalia at his alleged home, which was decorated with ANTIFA, BLM, and gay pride flags. Over at PJ Media, DePape’s son described his father as a progressive and Green Party supporter [emphasis mine]:

As David DePape was getting ready for his preliminary hearing for the attack on Paul Pelosi, his son was giving an interview. 19-year-old Nebosvod ‘Sky’ Gonzalez, DePape’s biological son, spoke with The Daily Mail. Gonzales’s view of his father differs from the image of an ultra-MAGA right-wing maniac who is accused of attacking Pelosi after demanding to know the whereabouts of then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. […] According to Gonzalez, DePape said that when he was a toddler, his grandmother once dumped a pot of boiling water on him. DePape would often escape to the beach to avoid the abuse. DePape, said Gonzalez, was regularly bullied in school and never had many friends as an adult. Gonzales added that when he and his siblings were younger, DePape would take them to the beach and park and “tried to be the best father he could be.” But Gonzalez said that DePape did not do much to improve the family’s finances. His main occupation seems to have been making bracelets. Gonzales’ mother, Oxan “Gypsy” Taub, kicked DePape out of the home following a fight. Gonzales has not had contact with DePape since that time. Taub is currently serving time at the California Institution for Women in Chino. According to Gonzales, DePape said that the Republican and Democrat parties are nothing more than “colors and covers,” and held that the policies of the individual matter. Gonzales believes that DePape may have been a member of the Green Party, adding, “My father had progressive views, he believed in human rights, equality, and justice. He was against the war, he was a peace activist, hardly a right-wing conservative as he has been branded.”

A Green Party progressive, who supports BLM and Antifa, is also a right-wing lunatic influenced by too many GOP ads attacking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, which led to the home invasion. Can you see how the liberal media’s narrative quickly evaporated into the ether? And now his son has delivered the kill shot about this being a conservative-influenced assault. DePape was reportedly asking where Mrs. Pelosi was when he entered the residence. She was safe in Washington, DC.

The assault on Mr. Pelosi was perpetrated by a mentally ill left-wing zealot staying in the United States illegally—an illegal alien progressive nutjob hammered Paul.

