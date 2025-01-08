How Are We Going to Defeat the 'Elite One Percent'?

“Adapt or die.” It’s the quote that actor Brad Pitt said to his front office playing his character, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane, in 2011’s Moneyball, about how smaller market teams use sabermetrics to compete with the big boys of professional baseball. Finances siloed them, but that didn’t stop Beane and his right-hand man at the time, Paul DePodesta.

It's the same with the media, or any other industry, regarding changing landscapes. We’re seeing that right now. With the mainstream legacy media losing credibility, reach, and power, scores of Americans are looking to alternative information streams, namely streamers, podcasters, X/Twitter and conservative media. These mediums that sidestep the mainstream media gatekeepers were essential in pushing Donald J. Trump over the top in 2024. It also helped that the Democrats coronated a total clown after they booted Joe Biden off the 2024 ticket in July.

With the injection of artificial intelligence into various mediums, Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM) is reaching 30 million Americans now and will reach all 100 to 200 million in the future. How do we do that? How about hiring the conservative movement’s top tech/AI guy, Brad Parscale:

“I’m excited to join Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer and help lead the company into a new era of innovation. Salem’s strong foundation in Christian values and commitment to delivering quality content provides a great opportunity to expand into new distribution channels and leverage cutting-edge technology. "I look forward to enhancing Salem’s ability to create engaging, values-driven content that connects with today’s audiences while exploring new tools and platforms to broaden our reach. I’m eager to join the Salem team to drive growth and ensure the company thrives as a leader in faith-based media.” Mr. Parscale recently spoke with writers of Townhall, RedState, and PJ Media, where he expounded on his spiritual journey and the tools he brings to the table. The campaign tech guru believes we are on the cusp of a spiritual awakening in America and have the tools to reach these people better and more efficiently than ever.

While their keep is under siege and the walls are crumbling, the Left still has a monopoly on information. It is likely true that most Americans agree on 80 percent of the issues, or at least be respectful about it, unlike the rabid and unhinged reactions that come from urban-based, wealthy, and college-educated liberals who have taken over the Democratic Party and the country’s newsrooms. The Left still controls those bastions of culture, which has led to a perversion of the information being distributed.

Parscale declared that the facts are on our side, and if appropriately framed, they can break through the wall of disinformation and misreporting established by the liberal press. He aptly described CNN as the Democrats’ largest super PAC.

He spoke about the triangle of influence—radio, broadcast media, and digital—and how he intends to keep the traditions of Salem Media intact but will deploy his toolset to break through the silos to reach a wider audience. It’s about winning the framing war regarding content distribution.

On a call with Townhall Media editors, he said, “We're a significant organization with multiple companies and different technologies, but I kind of think of it like this: if content is king, distribution is the queen, and she wears the pants.”

“Salem is a massive distribution system, but it's also a massive content system, and it can only improve by having new innovative ideas, new technologies that distribute the information further and further,” he added.

His main enemy is the “elite one percent,” the fledging hyper-left, wealthy, and over-educated minority that prides itself on being looked at like philosopher-kings. These are the people who think they know what’s best. We didn’t have the technology to counter their narratives—we do now. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming to Salem.

How does one defeat the 'elite' one percent? Hiring someone who has those data tools that can do it.