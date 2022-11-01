There's Another Twist in the Pelosi Home Invasion Story

The Pelosi home invasion story has been a merry-go-round of speculation and outright strangeness. To recap what Spencer wrote last Friday, October 28, David DePape, 42, entered the Pelosi household looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington. Her husband, Paul, was home and fought this individual, wearing nothing but underwear and armed with a hammer. The story gets hazy since we haven’t seen the body cam footage from the responding officers.

They were dispatched to the house when 911 operators could discern from the audio of the emergency call that a potentially life-threatening situation was unfolding. Paul Pelosi was able to escape into the bathroom to make the call. He also was the person who opened the door to allow police in, which clears up the initial report about a mysterious third person who let law enforcement into the residence. The security camera footage is also being kept under wraps. Even stranger, there is no evidence of forced entry.

"When the door was opened, Pelosi and DEPAPE were both holding a hammer with one hand and DEPAPE had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers." https://t.co/9AU7bznQUm pic.twitter.com/c4uiA8e8bj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

DePape reportedly told officers that Pelosi ran down the stairs to the door and opened it but officers make it sound like maybe hostage situation when he opened it. Still confusing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

We learn from Fox’s Bill Melugin that an ICE source says DePape is here illegally on a visa overstay.

NEW: Per ICE source, David DePape, the suspect accused of beating Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer after breaking in, is currently in the U.S. illegally as a “longtime” visa overstay. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 31, 2022

Colleague Bill Melugin reports, per ICE source, that suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi, David DePape, is in the U.S. illegally as a "longtime" visa overstay. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 31, 2022

We’ll see how this all plays out, but it’s clear that Mr. DePape was just a disturbed individual with no coherent political ideology. Sure, he spread 2020 election conspiracy theories. He dabbled a bit in some January 6 postings, but he also decorated his reported home in left-wing garb: Antifa flags, pride flags, and BLM gear. He also bought a birdhouse for a fairy with whom he frequently communicated.

"Four days before the attack on Pelosi, DePape shared images of a wooden birdhouse he said he had purchased for an invisible fairy he communicated with."



Looking forward to Ben Collins explaining how communicating with fairies is a Qanon and 1/6 thing...https://t.co/vt3L2Htr3c — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 31, 2022





FBI visits Berkeley home tied to Pelosi beating suspect. The Victorian is dubbed a “hippie collective” by neighbors pic.twitter.com/jOhbVTvElx — Jaxon Van Derbeken (@jvanderbeken) October 28, 2022

Mr. Pelosi did suffer injuries that required immediate skull surgery, but he’s expected to recover. This story is absolute crazy town, and I’m here for it. What the hell is going on in San Francisco?

Question 2 appears to be answered. Waiting of the rest...https://t.co/zEW0QPgo4u — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 30, 2022



