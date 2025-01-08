How the Liberal Media Weaponized Jimmy Carter's Death to Attack Trump

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024, at 100. The 39th president of the United States arrived in Washington D.C. yesterday, where his casket will lie in state in the Capitol until Thursday. Much has been said about Jimmy Carter being a great former president but a shabby real one. He was elected after the nation wanted something new after the Watergate Scandal. Voters weren’t keen on sending Republican Gerald Ford back to Washington following Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1973. Carter won the 1976 presidential election and then got sent packing by Ronald Reagan in a blowout loss in 1980.

CNN's Jake Tapper can't stop smearing Donald Trump during the procession for the late former President Jimmy Carter.



So disgusting! pic.twitter.com/szAkS9eA6H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2025

CNN is repeatedly circling back during this procession for the late Jimmy Carter through D.C. about Donald Trump, either direct or back-handed attacks.



I've also been listening to ABC and CBS and even they have been able to restrain themselves.



CNN just can't help it — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2025

Joe Biden is very much like Carter: a failed president. But as the media covered Carter’s casket being transported to the Capitol Grounds, CNN significantly couldn’t help but attack Trump. The network commented on how both men were viewed as outsiders sent to shake up DC. It was unnecessary, some of it verging into gaslighting. Abby Phillip tried to spin Carter’s disastrous four years in the White House as one of new understanding because the economy and foreign affairs remain ongoing issues for future presidents or something. It’s a long-winded way of saying Carter sucked as president, and he did.

Leave to CNN Thunderdome host Abby Phillip to argue Jimmy Carter's failures in office were *not actually* failures because the problems then like the economy and foreign relations remain, so "time has helped us better understand him." pic.twitter.com/hMkxqho9ik — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2025

And there are those, like Erick Erickson, who eviscerated Carter in less than two minutes, calling him a failed president and an even worse former one who didn’t meet an enemy of America he didn’t like, and then ingratiated himself with these sinister actors, blessed with the seal of a former head of state.