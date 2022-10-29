The Pelosi Home Invasion Just Got Weirder

Spencer had it first yesterday, but the Pelosi residence was the subject of what appears to be a brutal home invasion. A man wearing nothing but underwear armed with hammers barged into the house of Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul. This summer, Mr. Pelosi was the subject of a national news story when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The suspect, David DePape, 42, asked for the whereabouts of Mrs. Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the assault. However, the attack on Mr. Pelosi was severe enough to warrant immediate skull surgery. He is expected to recover fully. There were no fatalities, so this scary incident ended well.

BREAKING: San Francisco police describe the attack on Paul Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/BQjYMh99TC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2022

New detail in this morning's horrific attack:



Paul Pelosi was able to dial 911 himself after telling the intruder he had to go use the bathroom and then calling from there, where his phone had been charging, per @nicholaswu12 & me — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 28, 2022

Yet, there are numerous questions, especially if this was the dispatch call about the home invasion. Mr. Pelosi supposedly was able to sneak into the bathroom to make an emergency call, where dispatchers could detect through the audio that a serious situation was unfolding that warranted a health check. Police arrived and disarmed DePape, but the alleged emergency call described him as a “friend.”

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home:



"RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

Is Mr. DePape a “friend” of the Pelosi family? Hold the judgment calls because the information relayed between police and dispatchers isn’t always accurate. The search for the Boston Marathon bomber is a classic example, with the misidentification of Sunil Tripathi as the primary suspect. The fallout from this event led to Tripathi’s suicide in 2013. The real perpetrators turned out to be brothers: Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Dzhokhar awaits execution, while Tamerlan was killed when the two tried to escape Boston—Dzhokhar reportedly ran him over with an SUV as they attempted to evade authorities.

It seems odd that Mr. DePape would be a “friend,” given that there are reports that he was a homeless and mentally ill drug addict who used to live in storage containers. Yes, DePape had a manifesto that is all sorts of insane, though littered with rants about censorship, the 2020 election, and the January 6 riot. Yes, this man seems “psychotic” and not driven by any ideological aims regarding a motive for this attack.

Daughter of Berkeley nude activist Gypsy Taub describes growing up with Pelosi attack suspect David DePape, describes erratic and abusive behavior in online post. ⁦@KTVU⁩ https://t.co/4AZnKI14Gd — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) October 29, 2022

The evidence strongly suggests that the man was psychotic, not ideological.



He said “Jesus is the anti-christ” but also "he talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming" and he was "using Biblical justification to do harm.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 28, 2022

This Pelosi attack is a very weird story, and it just took an even more bizarre turn.