Tipsheet

The Pelosi Home Invasion Just Got Weirder

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2022 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

Spencer had it first yesterday, but the Pelosi residence was the subject of what appears to be a brutal home invasion. A man wearing nothing but underwear armed with hammers barged into the house of Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul. This summer, Mr. Pelosi was the subject of a national news story when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The suspect, David DePape, 42, asked for the whereabouts of Mrs. Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the assault. However, the attack on Mr. Pelosi was severe enough to warrant immediate skull surgery. He is expected to recover fully. There were no fatalities, so this scary incident ended well. 

Yet, there are numerous questions, especially if this was the dispatch call about the home invasion. Mr. Pelosi supposedly was able to sneak into the bathroom to make an emergency call, where dispatchers could detect through the audio that a serious situation was unfolding that warranted a health check. Police arrived and disarmed DePape, but the alleged emergency call described him as a “friend.” 

Is Mr. DePape a “friend” of the Pelosi family? Hold the judgment calls because the information relayed between police and dispatchers isn’t always accurate. The search for the Boston Marathon bomber is a classic example, with the misidentification of Sunil Tripathi as the primary suspect. The fallout from this event led to Tripathi’s suicide in 2013. The real perpetrators turned out to be brothers: Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Dzhokhar awaits execution, while Tamerlan was killed when the two tried to escape Boston—Dzhokhar reportedly ran him over with an SUV as they attempted to evade authorities.

It seems odd that Mr. DePape would be a “friend,” given that there are reports that he was a homeless and mentally ill drug addict who used to live in storage containers. Yes, DePape had a manifesto that is all sorts of insane, though littered with rants about censorship, the 2020 election, and the January 6 riot. Yes, this man seems “psychotic” and not driven by any ideological aims regarding a motive for this attack. 

This Pelosi attack is a very weird story, and it just took an even more bizarre turn.

