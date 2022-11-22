AP Fires Reporter Whose Story Could Have Pushed Us Closer to World War...
California Teacher Reportedly Admitted to Teaching Transgender Ideology to Toddlers
CNN's Head Boss Insists Channel Is Not Trying to Forgo Its Left-Wing Bias
Chaos Erupts in White House Briefing As Fauci Delivers His 'Final Message'
'Fake News': Why Ole Miss' Football Coach Brutally Ripped Into a Sports Writer
By the Way, House Dems' New Leader-in-Waiting Peddles Misinformation and Conspiracies
Why Are Our Students Failing?
Katie Hobbs Calls Predecessor's Border Security Measures a 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars'
Treasury Department Sanctions Mexican Cartel Over Rainbow Fentanyl
The Left's Latest Offensive Against the Supreme Court Is Laughably Hypocritical
Oh, So That's Who the Biden Admin Is Blaming for Expensive Turkeys This...
After Record Early Voting, Dems Keep Pushing Sham ‘Suppression’ Narratives in Georgia
Just How Woke Has Our Military Become? Marco Rubio and Chip Roy Give...
How the FDA Defended Its Statements About Ivermectin in Federal Court
World Cup Beer Debacle Overshadows a Much Bigger Issue Surrounding the Games
Tipsheet

'Fake News': Why Ole Miss' Football Coach Brutally Ripped Into a Sports Writer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 22, 2022 12:35 PM
Rogelio V. Solis

It’s not just the news media that peddles fake stories. Sports journalism is fraught with innuendos and insinuations, which are often never verified. It’s primarily based on the opinions of the pundits, who either turn out to be right or will forever become immortalized on Freezing Cold Takes. In 2020, part of the sports news cycle was dominated by the NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and how he allegedly wanted out of Milwaukee Bucks. It was a take that aged like milk since he signed a supermax five-year $228 million deal with the team. And in 2022, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is supposedly pulling a Brian Kelly, resigning his post with the school, and moving on to take over Auburn’s program. Except that he’s not (via AL):

The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night.

After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.” 

Unsatisfied with that retort, however, Kiffin apparently created his own fake news release about Sokoloff’s future. Kiffin “reported” that Sokoloff was set to leave Columbus’ WCBI-TV for WLOX, a station in Biloxi.


Yeah, this is some funny stuff. Looks like Kiffin is firmly behind remaining as the Rebels’ head coach.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaos Erupts in White House Briefing As Fauci Delivers His 'Final Message' Spencer Brown
Pelosi Gets Worse as She Gets Ready to Leave Congress Derek Hunter
Texas National Guard Takes 'Unprecedented' Steps to Protect Border Leah Barkoukis
The Same Old, Same Old Deja Vu Victor Davis Hanson
Arizona Attorney General: Maricopa County Broke the Law on Election Day Katie Pavlich
The Left's Latest Offensive Against the Supreme Court Is Laughably Hypocritical Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Chaos Erupts in White House Briefing As Fauci Delivers His 'Final Message' Spencer Brown