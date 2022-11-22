'Fake News': Why Ole Miss' Football Coach Brutally Ripped Into a Sports Writer

It’s not just the news media that peddles fake stories. Sports journalism is fraught with innuendos and insinuations, which are often never verified. It’s primarily based on the opinions of the pundits, who either turn out to be right or will forever become immortalized on Freezing Cold Takes. In 2020, part of the sports news cycle was dominated by the NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and how he allegedly wanted out of Milwaukee Bucks. It was a take that aged like milk since he signed a supermax five-year $228 million deal with the team. And in 2022, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is supposedly pulling a Brian Kelly, resigning his post with the school, and moving on to take over Auburn’s program. Except that he’s not (via AL):

The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night. After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.” Unsatisfied with that retort, however, Kiffin apparently created his own fake news release about Sokoloff’s future. Kiffin “reported” that Sokoloff was set to leave Columbus’ WCBI-TV for WLOX, a station in Biloxi.

BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources



Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.



So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

That’s news to me Jon. 🤦‍♂️. Nice sources 🚫👿🪑🍽 https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022





Yeah, this is some funny stuff. Looks like Kiffin is firmly behind remaining as the Rebels’ head coach.