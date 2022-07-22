Why Steve Bannon's Contempt of Congress Conviction Is a Nothingburger

Liberal America is all about moral victories, I guess. Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress. So what? Who cares? The man got subpoenaed by a select committee that is a political circus. The January 6 Select Committee has been working hard to embarrass itself, trying to make this riot something that it's not. It was not Pearl Harbor. You won't indict Trump on anything. Also, no one is watching this kabuki theater. Its dissolution is coming. One of House Republicans' first acts upon regaining the majority in the chamber is getting rid of this clown show trial. Also, strip Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad of all their committee assignments. Yet, I digress.

Unless you were equally appalled by Obama Attorney General Eric Holder's refusal to turn over Department of Justice documents about botched gun-walking Operation Fast and Furious in 2012, I don't want to hear it. The gun-walking operation was a mess that got Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed. He was murdered by one of the guns in this scandal:

The House has voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal, the first time Congress has taken such a dramatic move against a sitting Cabinet official. And, of course, why did Holder escape further legal action regarding his contempt of Congress showdown? An Obama-appointed federal judge refused to go along with these motions [...]

The vote was 255-67, with 17 Democrats voting in support of a criminal contempt resolution, which authorizes Republicans leaders to seek criminal charges against Holder. This Democratic support came despite a round of behind-the-scenes lobbying by senior White House and Justice officials - as well as pressure from party leaders - to support Holder. [...] Another civil contempt resolution, giving the green light for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to sue the Justice Department to get the Fast and Furious documents, passed by a 258-95 margin. Twenty-one Democrats voted for that measure. But dozens of other Democrats marched off the floor in protest during the vote, adding even more drama to a tumultuous moment in the House chamber.

This Bannon story isn't serious stuff, folks; you all know this. It's all games. They're coming after people who worked for Trump because they can't get the former president. The Democrats picked up where they left off with Holder regarding the DOJ being weaponized as a private political police force. What crime did Trump commit? I'm still waiting on an answer for that that isn't slow-baked in pure hatred of the man. Opinions are not evidence.

Guns were going to the Mexican drug cartels. One murdered a federal agent. The Obama DOJ refused to turn over the documents regarding the scandal. Fast and Furious was a scandal, whereas January 6 was just a riot. One that everyone has forgotten because, unlike Democrats, we're not mentally ill.