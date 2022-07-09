Joe Biden

Joe Biden Had a Teleprompter Disaster Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jul 09, 2022 6:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s like Anchorman. It’s possible that Joe Biden just had a brain fart, or he did read all everything on the teleprompter. Yesterday, Slow Joe announced he was issuing an executive order on abortion in the wake of the Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal employees being allowed to use taxpayer-funded money for travel to obtain an abortion was a significant item. And then Joe decided to head to the beach. He spoke for more than five minutes. That’s a lot of work for our half-braindead president. Let’s just pray he doesn’t go bike riding this weekend.


During his remarks, Biden appears to have read the “repeat the line” text on the teleprompter, but the White House denies this. Make up your mind.

Whatever the case, it wouldn’t be shocking if Joe does read teleprompter lines that he’s not supposed to say out loud. We have two years more years with this guy. More trip-ups are coming.

