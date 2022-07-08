Biden to Sign New Executive Order Encouraging Abortion

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday encouraging abortion and directing a number of government agencies to incentivize the procedure. He will then head to the beach in Delaware for the weekend.

"Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services. This Executive Order builds on the actions his Administration has already taken to defend reproductive rights," the White House released in a "fact sheet."

The executive order will allow federal employees to use taxpayer money for abortion travel. It will also fund abortions induced through medication.

"The Office of Personnel Management issued guidance affirming that paid sick leave can be taken to cover absences for travel to obtain reproductive health care," the White House states. "The President has directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take the following actions and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to: Protect Access to Medication Abortion. HHS will take additional action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medication that the FDA approved as safe and effective over twenty years ago. These actions will build on the steps the Secretary of HHS has already taken at the President’s direction following the decision to ensure that medication abortion is as widely accessible as possible."

Pro-life groups are already responding.

“Long gone is the Democratic Party of ‘safe, legal, and rare.’ President Biden has once again caved to the extreme abortion lobby, determined to put the full weight of the federal government behind promoting abortion,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser released in a statement. “Democrats will stop at nothing to promote their agenda of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by the taxpayers – including dangerous mail-order abortion drugs — even if it means gutting the long-standing filibuster, increasing the size of the Supreme Court, or putting abortionists in tents in national parks. We are committed to exposing Democrats’ abortion extremism to voters across key battleground states so this extreme agenda can be soundly rejected at the ballot box this November.”