Law Professor: SCOTUS Leak Is 'One of the Greatest Breaches of Security in the History of the Court'

Holy hell. That’s all I can say. The Left had nothing to run on in 2022, so someone at the Supreme Court decided to leak the opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The ruling reportedly overturns Roe v. Wade. Spencer wrote this up last night. It’s nearly 100 pages long, and it was not supposed to be released in this manner. Over 200 years of tradition and procedure have been swept away. The integrity of the Court has been stained by this individual. The web of trust has been shattered. How can any of these staffers trust each other now? They can’t.

SCOTUSblog tweeted, “it’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

Not only that, but this will probably be the greatest security breach in the history of the court. This is horrifying, but the Left’s affinity for baby-killing trumps all. It’s being celebrated, so all their talk about norms and institutional integrity goes out the window. I know you all know this but for those in the back, when the Left doesn’t get their way—everything is set aflame.

Late breaking news tonight from @MelissaQuinn97: A draft opinion leaked to Politico suggests SCOTUS will overturn Roe.



As @JanCBS notes, you can expect a full-blown investigation into the leak with the FBI to determine who was the source. https://t.co/iFA6lrDGku — Caroline Linton (@carolinelinton) May 3, 2022

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, had a lengthy Twitter thread where he called this leak a “malicious act.”

“The article represents the greatest crisis that Chief Justice John Roberts has faced in his tenure on the Court. It is a breach of the most fundamental obligations and traditions of the Court,” he added.

“If this is a true copy of the draft opinion it is hard not to view this as a malicious act. What is the motivation of releasing such a decision? The only intent of such a leak is to trigger a response from outside of the Court.”

Yes, there’s a 2022 midterm election angle here. As Turley noted, “the most likely motivation is obviously to pressure the Court and push the legislation in Congress on a federal abortion law before the midterm elections. It will also likely renew the call for court-packing.”

Yet, it’s May. We still have an eternity until Election Day, and scores of other things can and probably will happen that will be much more impactful to voters. Still, abortion animates the most heinous slivers of the American electorate. It’s not the best look, and it could possibly turn off a lot of voters who aren’t necessarily down with killing the unborn but think a woman should have that option. This could cause some pause seeing the worst elements of Libs of Tik Tok flooding SCOTUS to profess their love of killing babies.

MASHUP! Pro-abortionists are losing their minds over the thought of not being able to kill babies. pic.twitter.com/0oqFZyMpu5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022