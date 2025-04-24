Progressive Host Amazed How Libs Cannot Wrap Their Heads Around This Simple Concept

I’d never thought I’d agree with anything The Young Turks’ hosts would have to say on any issue. Again, hosts Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian are still left-wing, but they’re not crazy. Kasparian left the Democratic Party, having had enough of their ‘woke’ antics, gender nonsense, and addiction to identitarian politics. Uygur seemed resigned to a Republican victory in 2024 as the Democratic ticket began to fall apart.

He sat down with The Blaze recently, where he tried to dissect the woke mind, and their craziness that’s infected the rest of the American Left. On transgender issues, his side needs to realize they’ve lost. He might not have been that explicit, but he certainly said in so many words that they’ve lost the messaging on this, as 80 percent don’t want dudes competing in women’s sports.

ZERO HOUR @cenkuygur says some liberals are denying reality: "The Left is offended at everything. When 79% of the country tells you they don't want transgenderism in women's sports, understand that your positions seem radical. They can't get that through their head." pic.twitter.com/02Lsa5Nm7N — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 22, 2025

Sure, you may still hold the view that it doesn’t matter, but understand that you’re in the extreme minority, and because of that—you look like the radical one. On that front, the messaging, the Left has succeeded in presenting themselves as lunatics.

Uygur also said that his side is offended at everything, and it gets to a point where voters would rather punch a Democrat than vote for them. He can understand and digest these trends and perception but added that the Left writ large cannot. Even worse, when you bring that up, when you shatter their sheltered world they’ve created inside this bubble, you get marked for termination.