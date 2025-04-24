Dem Senator Summed Up His Feelings About Iran in Three Words

I could never vote for Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), but it wouldn’t come with a sense of dread if he were to win re-election. On some issues, the Pennsylvania Democrat is reasonable. He’s pro-Israel, has zero time for pro-Hamas clowns, and is not shy to say that we had a crisis on the southern border, the latter of which was dismissed as right-wing lunacy.

Fetterman is going to face a primary challenger for not being a raging pro-Hamas antisemite regarding the Gaza War, and he’s not making any more Democratic friends with what he said to the Washington Free Beacon about Iran. In no uncertain terms, Mr. Fetterman said it was time to start dropping some bombs. His position on Iran could be summarized as such: “waste that s**t” (via Free Beacon):

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) says the Trump administration should drop nuclear negotiations with Iran and finish off the country's nuclear facilities with a military strike. "Waste that s—t," the Pennsylvania Democrat told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview on Wednesday. "You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities." Fetterman dismissed the foreign policy experts who warn that striking Iran would lead to the outbreak of a regional war. "And remember, all of these so-called experts were all wrong," he said. "You know, they've been saying for years and years Hezbollah was the ultimate badass that kept Israel in check, and we can't move on anything beyond that." As it turned out, Fetterman said, the Iranian proxy group "couldn't fight for s—t. And Hamas, literally, are just a bunch of tunnel rats with junkie rockets in the back of a Toyota truck. And now the Houthis have been effectively neutered as well. So what's left? You have Iran, and they have a nuclear facility, and it's clearly only for weapons." Fetterman's remarks come as the Trump administration barrels forward with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program that have so far been defined by mixed messages.

Honestly, it’s reaching a point where bombing Iran might be the only option.