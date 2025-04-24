Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His...
Tipsheet

DNC Races to Rein in David Hogg

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s a safe bet that the Democratic National Committee is not so pleased with Vice Chair David Hogg promising to hurl “asleep-at-the-wheel Democrats” into Thunderdome come 2026. Mr. Hogg appeared on the Sunday Talk Show circuit, where he promised to declare war within his party against those he feels are essentially not with the program, whatever that is. It’s all kinds of crazy at the DNC, but for now, the leadership is trying to rein in this chaotic element by expanding the committee’s non-endorsement policy (via NOTUS): 

A week after Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg unveiled a controversial plan to support primary challenges to longtime party incumbents, anger at the activist-turned-Democratic leader is intensifying among party officials.

These Democratic critics say their fury at Hogg has grown amid what they see as his ill-conceived and insufficient efforts to make amends for his planned primary campaign — a campaign that, they say, threatens the DNC’s neutrality and its capacity to fight back against President Donald Trump. 

Some Democrats have even said the DNC should consider changing its rules to force Hogg to either abandon the campaign or resign as vice chair.

The tension is expected to spill over during a regularly scheduled Thursday call for DNC members — a meeting that, some Democratic officials suggest, might turn into a forum for airing grievances about Hogg’s anti-incumbent pledge. 

During that call, the DNC’s chair, Ken Martin, is also expected to unveil a multipoint agenda that would include a proposal mandating all DNC officers stay neutral in all primaries, according to a senior DNC official. The proposal would expand on the current neutrality pledge, which now only includes the presidential race. 

[…] 

Privately, Democrats offer even more scathing assessments, saying Hogg either must back down from his effort or step down from the DNC. 

“We’ve got a lot of f**king problems right now,” said one senior Democratic official, granted anonymity to speak candidly. “And now an elected office of the DNC is creating new ones. And at the end of the day, DNC leadership should be building trust, not threatening or eroding it.” 

The official — who likened Hogg’s anti-incumbent campaign to a “middle finger” to everyone who helped rebuild trust in the DNC following the controversial 2016 Democratic presidential primary — said he expects party officials and DNC members eventually move to push Hogg out of his role as vice chair, though this person acknowledged they didn’t know of any concrete effort to do so. 

“I don’t think he’s yet realized how few supporters he has and how painful it’s going to be for him,” the official added. 

The Great Joe Rogan Debate Was Great for the Right Kurt Schlichter
It’s another sign that Democrats are in total disarray. They have no real leader, no message, and no agenda. What they do have is a lot of yelling, hordes of insane people, and plentiful infighting.

