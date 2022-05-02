Leftists Praise Tearing Down Supreme Court Norms, Destructive Leak as Heroic

Democrats are perfectly pleased with the destruction of norms after news leaked Monday night the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton's 2016 press secretary for her failed presidential campaign, is praising the leaker for their unprecedented actions.

Is a brave clerk taking this unpredecented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what's coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the Court to reconsider? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 3, 2022

Others on the left are praising the leaker as a hero for "burning the place down."

Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said “fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 3, 2022

Shoutout to whatever Supreme Court clerk just risked their career giving us this heads up and a last chance to show just how much of an unmitigated, divisive, ugly shitshow it's going to be if the Court overturns Roe.



I doubt it will make a difference. Thanks all the same. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Clinton herself is forecasting how the left will use this issue to distract from the illegal immigration crisis at the border and record inflation, the top issues currently driving down Democrats' approval ratings.