Leftists Praise Tearing Down Supreme Court Norms, Destructive Leak as Heroic

|
|
Posted: May 02, 2022 10:40 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Democrats are perfectly pleased with the destruction of norms after news leaked Monday night the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton's 2016 press secretary for her failed presidential campaign, is praising the leaker for their unprecedented actions. 

Others on the left are praising the leaker as a hero for "burning the place down." 

Meanwhile, Clinton herself is forecasting how the left will use this issue to distract from the illegal immigration crisis at the border and record inflation, the top issues currently driving down Democrats' approval ratings. 

