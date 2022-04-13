Chris Wallace Is Having Daily Breakdowns Over CNN+ Sucking So Bad

People make bad career moves. It happens all the time. Keith Olbermann left MSNBC only to bounce around from place to place before being relegated to nonsensical screeds on Twitter. David Caruso should have never left television. The actor bolted "NYPD Blue" to star in movies. His two films, "Jade" and "Kiss of Death," were abysmal, ruining any chance of a film career. "CSI: Miami" is what resurrected his career, however. The show lasted ten years. Did ex-Fox News host Chris Wallace make the same mistake by moving to CNN+?

I'm sure you heard the news. The liberal network's subscription service is in DEFCON screwed territory. After two weeks, only 100,000 people are somewhat using it on a regular basis. That's garbage. Disney+ netted 20-plus million in a day. We all saw this coming. No one wants to pay for CNN. No one. So, we have reports that Chris Wallace, who was supposed to be one of the faces of CNN+, is having daily mental breakdowns over the disastrous launch. People are saying he's threatening to walk away. He was lured to the network by CNN's Jeff Zucker. Zucker then had to bolt because it was revealed he was having an undisclosed relationship with a CNN communications executive.

SOURCE: Chris Wallace is "having daily breakdowns" over the "miserable launch" of @CNNplus. Wants a "CNN show or is threatening to walk" they go on. "He is having staffers count how many times a day his promo is playing" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 12, 2022

SOURCE CONT'D: "He's telling anyone that will listen he wants Cuomo's old time slot" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 13, 2022

The word on the street is that Wallace wants Chris Cuomo's old timeslot. Cuomo was fired for advising his brother, ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo when the latter was engulfed by serial allegations of sexual misconduct. Chris was in constant contact with his brother's top staffers, even suggesting that he could get information on Andrew's accusers. It was beyond unethical. He was also slapped with a sexual harassment allegation prior to his termination. Oh, and Don Lemon is still facing legal fallout from a groping allegation as well. The whole network is a dumpster fire. Are we shocked their subscription venture crashed and burned as well?