Is This Why Chris Cuomo Was Really Fired?

Chris Cuomo is gone, but was it truly over his grossly unethical activities concerning his brother’s sexual harassment scandal? New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was eventually forced to resign over the multiple groping allegations. It certainly warrants a termination. Chris held messaging strategies with his brother, used his media contacts to find out information about his brother’s accusers, and was in contact with the governor’s staff about these little operations. CNN head Jeff Zucker protected Cuomo initially, but later gave him the ax on Friday, a 180-degree turn that reportedly shocked staffers at the network. I know Brian Stelter is anything but a reliable source, but his initial declaration that Chris could be back hosting by January was not shocking. Look, the network has a man who masturbated in front of others on a Zoom call. He’s still employed. Again, Chris’ antics was definitely a fireable offense, but he also faced a sexual harassment allegation prior to his axing (via NY Post):

A former co-worker of Chris Cuomo made a sexual misconduct allegation against the former CNN anchor, who was fired Saturday for misleading the cable network about the extent of the role he played trying to mitigate the sexual harassment accusations that took down his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A well known employment lawyer who represents the accuser contacted CNN Wednesday to tell them of the allegation, according to The New York Times. The disclosure came as an outside law firm was probing new documents released by by New York’s top prosecutor Monday that suggested the younger Cuomo was more involved trying to control damage to his brother’s political career than he previously said. The woman who leveled the unknown accusations against Chris Cuomo, 51, was a former “junior colleague” at another news network, according to Debra Katz, the accuser’s lawyer, the paper said. The allegation was reportedly not connected to the cascade of accusations that led Andrew Cuomo to resign from office in the face of impeachment four months ago.

This isn’t the only allegation Chris Cuomo has faced. When he was at ABC News, he sexually harassed a colleague there as well. She wrote about it in The New York Times. Some are saying that’s why Cuomo was really fired. Even liberal reporters noted the coincidence here. Michael Tracey noted how this whole chain of events “stinks.”

CNN fired Chris Cuomo not because of involvement with his brother, but because MeToo lawyer Debra Katz, who also represents serial fabulist Charlotte Bennett, suddenly made a new misconduct allegation against Chris. The whole thing "stinks," but media just revels in schadenfreude — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 6, 2021

We shall see, but I’m not really crying about this one. Chris will be fine. The irony about the liberal media being aghast about Donald Trump saying he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still be liked is that these are very people who…take that to heart. Just watch—MSNBC will hire this guy.