The Latest Details on Chris Cuomo's Sexual Misconduct Allegation Are Pretty Dark

What is going on at CNN? They’ve had creepy producers trying to procure underage girls. Sexual harassment was rampant, and Jeff Zucker, the network’s longtime president, was forced out after he was discovered having an inappropriate relationship with his right-hand woman. There’s more there, but he decided to bolt before things got worse. The network is a total and complete train wreck. It all stems from Chris Cuomo. I don’t know if he’s behind the leaking or not, but what is an absolute fact is that the dominos began to fall as soon as he was fired for helping his brother, then-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with messaging when the latter was facing a slew of sexual harassment allegations. Andrew was forced to resign. Chris was fired for these breaches in ethics last December. Yet, he also faced past incidents of sexual harassment.

When he was at ABC News, Cuomo groped a colleague, Shelley Ross, in 2005. Then, it was discovered that he was facing a new allegation prior to his termination from CNN, though nothing came of it until now. Over at RedState, they have more on this claim where the now ex-host allegedly wanted to have sex with a colleague and used a lunch meeting to make his proposition. This occurred when Chris Cuomo was still at ABC News. RedState was reporting on this new development from The New York Times:

While a spokesman for Mr. Cuomo denied the allegations in the letter, it set in motion a chain of events that would quickly upend one of the world’s most powerful news networks. By week’s end, Mr. Zucker had fired Mr. Cuomo, telling him that a drumbeat of scandals had become “too much for us.” Two months later, Mr. Zucker was forced to resign. On Tuesday, CNN announced that Ms. Gollust, too, was leaving the network. […] The letter was on behalf of the woman who had worked with Mr. Cuomo at ABC News. It relayed a story that had begun in 2011 when the woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe, was a young temporary ABC employee hoping for a full-time job. One day, after Mr. Cuomo, an anchor, had offered her career advice, he invited her to lunch in his office, according to the letter, interviews with the woman and emails between her and Mr. Cuomo. When she arrived, there was no food. Instead, Mr. Cuomo badgered her for sex, and after she declined, he assaulted her, she said. She ran out of the room. Later that day, the woman, who was still seeking a job, tried to smooth things over by writing Mr. Cuomo friendly emails. The Times interviewed five friends and former colleagues who said the woman told them Mr. Cuomo had made unwelcome sexual requests. She said that only in the past year did she begin to tell people that Mr. Cuomo had also assaulted her, which she hadn’t previously divulged because it was private and painful. The encounter in Mr. Cuomo’s office at ABC was not the end of her story.

Yeah, that’s a tad more than just a little groping regarding the Ross incident. Yet, it appears Chris was an all-around creeper with his CNN staff as well:

Not long after Ross went public, it was reported that Cuomo’s “Prime Time” executive producer Melanie Buck had “begged” the higher-ups at the failing network to move her elsewhere within the company because she (and some of her colleagues) claimed to have felt “threatened” by Cuomo’s aggressive and combative behavior at times. As far as the sexual assault allegation goes, only Cuomo and his accuser know as to whether or not it’s true. But considering the other claims against him, one which he acknowledged, it would appear that both Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew are like peas in a pod when it comes to their lack of respect for women and apparent belief that they’re good to have around whenever the two brothers get that “touchy-feely” urge. What absolutely loathsome creeps.

Loathsome creeps indeed.