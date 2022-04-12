Al Sharpton Takes Rich Woke White Liberals to the Woodshed

Who is this man, and what has he done with Al Sharpton? A broken clock is right twice a day. And after the Tawana Brawley fiasco, you’d think on any issue relating to race, Sharpton would just toss more gasoline on the fire. Usually, that’s been his track record. When it comes to the 2022 midterms and the state of the Democratic Party, Sharpton has been somewhat incisive and brutally honest about the woke makeover that’s occurred. It sucks. It’s bad for Democrats. And a whole host of them, white, wealthy, and privileged, need to shut the hell up about issues facing communities of color. This isn’t the first time he’s wrecked limousine liberals who have called for defunding the police from their palaces in the Hamptons.

Liberal data scientist David Shor has also fired off warning flares that the nonwhite electorate is not as ideological as the urban-based elites who think they own the country. In fact, based on recent polling, these shrill, condescending, lefty white folks have done a great deal in pushing nonwhite voters into the Republican Party.

Sharpton’s message was clear to the white woke left: you people just don’t get us (via Fox News):

MSNBC host Al Sharpton on Monday slammed the approach by Washington, D.C. "elites" and "limousine liberals" in reacting to the rising crime gripping cities across the U.S., declaring those that ignored the problem "don't live in the real world." […] "They’re losing people of color because they really don’t get the people of color’s life. If you are living in a city, in a neighbor, that is inundated with crime, and you act like that’s not an issue you've already lost me. That is an issue," Sharpton said. "You cannot ignore when 12-year-old kids who is somebody’s niece and neighbor is killed, and you act like that's a nonissue because you're too elitist to live on the ground." "We don’t want to be manipulated by right-wing elitist billionaires or by left-wing guys that don’t understand our life on the ground that is living in fear of crime, that is living as a result of inflation that is killing us in many parts of the country. We need gas to go to work," he said. "These beltway elitists, these limousine liberals here in New York, don’t live in the real world and Blacks have to, and browns have to deal with the real world every day, and we don’t sit in crowded subways reading left-wing or right-wing propaganda," he added.

Shor has long said that the progressive left’s ideological rigidity is eon times more intense than most voters, especially nonwhite communities. Defund the Police is dead. If the woke are still talking about it, I mean, let them—but it’s dead. Anyone with a brain could see that Minneapolis’ failed voter initiative to gut the police department, post-George Floyd. Black voters in the city rejected defunding the police. No one likes crime. I know that’s a shocking revelation for the rich whites who dominate the Democratic Party. But please—keep talking, it’s only helping us.