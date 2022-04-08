Woke

Former Disney Cruise Worker Says She Was Not Allowed to Report on Creepy Employees

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 08, 2022 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Disney has some explaining to do. The police sting in March that nabbed four Disney World employees seems to be the tip of the iceberg. In fact, Disney has a long and sordid history of having complete and total perverts working for them. It’s almost as if Chris Hansen should have taped his whole To Catch a Predator series at any of Disney’s properties because that castle that we all see as a symbol of freedom, fun, and imagination has become a hell hole. 

With metronomic regularity, Disney employees have been caught committing child sex crimes. Some of these stories are lost due to the local nature, some other event taking precedence, or we merely weren’t paying attention. Everyone has their eyes on Disney now due to their bizarre and pyrrhic war with the state of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill prohibiting educators from discussing subjects to go way outside the boundaries of education and all-around appropriateness, especially when it comes to pre-teens. The Left calls it the “don’t say gay” bill. 

Everyone else calls it the ‘hey, how about teachers do not talk about who they’re having sex with and trying to make all the kids trans’ bill. It’s popular. Disney World is not leaving Florida, and this circus will soon come to an end. And guess what—Disney will start donating to politicians again from both parties. 

This has led to folks rehashing a lot of bad deeds committed by some Disney employees over the past decade or so. Another reason why you might not have heard about these child sex crimes is that some employees who witnessed heinous behavior were told not to report it (via WKMG-TV):

When Dawn Taplin saw news reports of police arresting Disney Cruise Line cabin steward Ahmed Sofyan two weeks ago on suspicion of molesting a 13-year-old girl on board the ship, she gasped.

"I just happened to blurt out, 'Wow, they did the right thing'," said Taplin, a former Disney Cruise Line security officer.  She was pleased the company immediately reported Sofyan's alleged behavior to U.S. authorities, something that did not occur when she investigated a similar child molestation case on the same ship two years earlier.

In August 2012, an 11-year-old girl reported that a Disney dining server grabbed her breast and kissed her in an elevator on the Disney Dream.

"She was crying. She was still upset," said Taplin, who interviewed the girl shortly after the victim and her grandmother notified Guest Services.

Taplin, a 17-year veteran police officer who had investigated other sex crimes in her prior job at the Palm Bay Police Department, was troubled to watch video of the attack on the ship's surveillance cameras.

"It's not the first time I've cried on cases.  But she's literally trying to get away from him.   You see her kicking her legs, trying to pull away from him."

The molestation took place at 2:53 p.m., while passengers were still boarding the Disney Dream at Port Canaveral.  "We weren't going anywhere for another two hours or so," said Taplin.

After notifying the ship's second-in-command about the molestation, Taplin claims she offered to call her former co-workers at the Port Canaveral Police Department, or her longtime contact with the F.B.I. in Brevard County.

"I was ordered not to make any phone calls, do anything at all. Nothing. Period," said Taplin, believing she would be fired if she disobeyed the instruction.  "Just keep your mouth shut," she claims she was told.

Yes, indeed. There were obvious financial interests to maintain here. Disney could not be caught in a scandal like this. This is Disney. A magical world where kids can be innocent and free. It cannot be revealed that it’s become a castle loaded with child sex predators. Penn State dealt with this situation. Granted, the main culprit was Jerry Sandusky who is serving 30 years to life in prison for molesting dozens of boys over a 15-year period (1994-2009). Still, it was about putting the institution ahead of everything else. The Catholic Church was the same way. 

Disney looks no different. 

Maybe this is punishment for how they've bastardized the Star Wars franchise. 

Most Popular