Former Disney Cruise Worker Says She Was Not Allowed to Report on Creepy Employees

Disney has some explaining to do. The police sting in March that nabbed four Disney World employees seems to be the tip of the iceberg. In fact, Disney has a long and sordid history of having complete and total perverts working for them. It’s almost as if Chris Hansen should have taped his whole To Catch a Predator series at any of Disney’s properties because that castle that we all see as a symbol of freedom, fun, and imagination has become a hell hole.

With metronomic regularity, Disney employees have been caught committing child sex crimes. Some of these stories are lost due to the local nature, some other event taking precedence, or we merely weren’t paying attention. Everyone has their eyes on Disney now due to their bizarre and pyrrhic war with the state of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill prohibiting educators from discussing subjects to go way outside the boundaries of education and all-around appropriateness, especially when it comes to pre-teens. The Left calls it the “don’t say gay” bill.

Everyone else calls it the ‘hey, how about teachers do not talk about who they’re having sex with and trying to make all the kids trans’ bill. It’s popular. Disney World is not leaving Florida, and this circus will soon come to an end. And guess what—Disney will start donating to politicians again from both parties.

This has led to folks rehashing a lot of bad deeds committed by some Disney employees over the past decade or so. Another reason why you might not have heard about these child sex crimes is that some employees who witnessed heinous behavior were told not to report it (via WKMG-TV):

When Dawn Taplin saw news reports of police arresting Disney Cruise Line cabin steward Ahmed Sofyan two weeks ago on suspicion of molesting a 13-year-old girl on board the ship, she gasped. "I just happened to blurt out, 'Wow, they did the right thing'," said Taplin, a former Disney Cruise Line security officer. She was pleased the company immediately reported Sofyan's alleged behavior to U.S. authorities, something that did not occur when she investigated a similar child molestation case on the same ship two years earlier. In August 2012, an 11-year-old girl reported that a Disney dining server grabbed her breast and kissed her in an elevator on the Disney Dream. "She was crying. She was still upset," said Taplin, who interviewed the girl shortly after the victim and her grandmother notified Guest Services. Taplin, a 17-year veteran police officer who had investigated other sex crimes in her prior job at the Palm Bay Police Department, was troubled to watch video of the attack on the ship's surveillance cameras. "It's not the first time I've cried on cases. But she's literally trying to get away from him. You see her kicking her legs, trying to pull away from him." The molestation took place at 2:53 p.m., while passengers were still boarding the Disney Dream at Port Canaveral. "We weren't going anywhere for another two hours or so," said Taplin. After notifying the ship's second-in-command about the molestation, Taplin claims she offered to call her former co-workers at the Port Canaveral Police Department, or her longtime contact with the F.B.I. in Brevard County. "I was ordered not to make any phone calls, do anything at all. Nothing. Period," said Taplin, believing she would be fired if she disobeyed the instruction. "Just keep your mouth shut," she claims she was told.

Yes, indeed. There were obvious financial interests to maintain here. Disney could not be caught in a scandal like this. This is Disney. A magical world where kids can be innocent and free. It cannot be revealed that it’s become a castle loaded with child sex predators. Penn State dealt with this situation. Granted, the main culprit was Jerry Sandusky who is serving 30 years to life in prison for molesting dozens of boys over a 15-year period (1994-2009). Still, it was about putting the institution ahead of everything else. The Catholic Church was the same way.

Disney looks no different.

Maybe this is punishment for how they've bastardized the Star Wars franchise.

CNN spent years reporting on Disney's "child sex predators." Now you're supposed to believe these stories are "far-right, anti-LGBTQIA2S+, QAnon conspiracy theories."



Don't fall for the ruse. pic.twitter.com/PKCvvdarVo — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 5, 2022

Here's Anderson Cooper doing an entire special report on Disney's "child sex predators," warning parents about the shocking "pattern of theme park employees arrested in sex stings." pic.twitter.com/zZ8VPLex7E — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 5, 2022

In 2014, CNN did a six-month investigation on Disney's child predators and recommended more sting operations to catch "so many more sexual predators."



In 2022, CNN now says that mentioning *this exact problem* is a conspiracy theory from the "QAnon factor." pic.twitter.com/hROeMoFuzQ — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 5, 2022

Disney employees Savannah Lawrence and Jonathan McGrew were arrested for soliciting a threesome with undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old girl. "Our fantasy is to play stepdad, stepdaughter, stepmother," they said in an online chat.https://t.co/1GTCbZd9NO pic.twitter.com/yZTtGgH5QD — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney cruise ship employee Milton Braganza was caught on camera molesting an 11-year-old girl, but Disney authorities allegedly told security to "keep your mouth shut," allowing the man to evade arrest.https://t.co/6OgKSVkstg pic.twitter.com/CfIV5UgOQs — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney cruise employee Oliver Lovatt was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old boy on the ship's "Oceaneer Kids Lab." (The charges were later dropped when the boy’s parents did not want him to testify in court.)https://t.co/23WBFsaAeP pic.twitter.com/bmrrrLm1VB — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney World employees Justin Hazan and Arlandres Sims were arrested and charged with a total of 40 counts of child pornography depicting victims as young as four to five years old.https://t.co/hy4WDeSEaC pic.twitter.com/ohI7cGTvmC — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney character actor Patrick Holgerson was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old boy. "I work with kids," he told police after his arrest. "I love kids and not in a bad way. I just have a strong connection with kids."https://t.co/xBZ5X8yYIn pic.twitter.com/R2SCiOIc77 — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney employee Paul Fazio was arrested for 50 counts of possession of child pornography including "multiple scenes of nude prepubescent children engaging in sexual activity with adults."https://t.co/frxBbbYoAD pic.twitter.com/2qUMsfBVNv — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney concierge Allen Treaster was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old boy. "He admitted to chatting about performing oral sex on the 'boy,'" police reported.https://t.co/gG0jeBqey6 pic.twitter.com/sHv1Do9CUn — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney employee Robert Kingsolver was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl. "I work for Disney so I love to see dads having fun with their daughters," he said in the chat. "I really enjoy giving oral."https://t.co/zM8l9hKRoT pic.twitter.com/TzyU3pgYp9 — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022