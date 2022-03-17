Here's Why You Might Not Want to Bring Your Kids to Disneyworld Anymore

I remember going to Disneyworld when I was six. It was great. We haven't been back since but it was a good family vacation. I'm sure other families can say the same. There's the Pirates of the Caribbean. They have Star Wars now, which I'm torn on because Disney has bastardized the franchise with their weak sauce trilogy that's virtually unwatchable. They did do well with shows like The Mandalorian, however. Yet, let's get to why you shouldn't go there right now. It's become a hub of sexual creeps and human trafficking. Okay, maybe that's a bit far, but some who work there, serve you, manage the rides, or even become one of the many beloved characters that meet and greet the kiddies have dark secrets. Recently, some Disney employees were pinched in a trafficking sting. It’s true.

‘Operation March Sadness 2” nabbed over 100 perpetrators including four Disney employees. Our friends at Twitchy had the story. The sting occurred in Polk County, Florida (WFLA):

Over 100 people were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during “Operation March Sadness 2,” a six-day undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators. According to the sheriff’s office, four Disney employees were among the 108 arrests, including a Kissimmee man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Deputies said Xavier Jackson, 27, who worked as a lifeguard at the resort, sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of “what he wanted to do” to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Jackson also bragged about working as a lifeguard at the resort. Three other Disney employees were arrested during the operation, including a 24-year-old Orlando man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant. Deputies said the man worked at Disney for four years. “This is huge,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Four arrests of this magnitude is simply remarkable.”

Yeah, some pervert was watching your kids splash in the pool. That sounds comforting. Maybe there should be a complete and total shut down of Disney until we can figure out what is going on with the people they hire because obviously, they’ve hired some model citizens. Model citizens for pedophile island, maybe.