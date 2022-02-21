Russia's Latest Move Takes Us One Giant Leap Closer Towards an Invasion of Ukraine

Well, it looks like that summit in Munich between Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was worthless. You all knew this was going to be the case. We have a president and vice president who are way in over their heads. One worse than the other. Biden has oatmeal for brains. Harris is just unqualified and out of her depth on almost everything. She’s a talking points machine. Anything after that is just as incoherent as Biden’s dementia-laced remarks. We’re supposedly on the brink of war in Ukraine. Russia has been gathering forces for weeks for a possible invasion, and now they’ve made a move that has lurched us much closer to an armed conflict in the region (via NYT):

The Kremlin said Monday that President Vladimir V. Putin would recognize the independence of two territories in Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, further escalating tensions in what Western nations fear could lead to one of the biggest conflicts in Europe since World War II. The announcement was made by the Kremlin in a statement summarizing Mr. Putin’s phone calls on Monday with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany. “The president of Russia said that he intended to sign the relevant decree in the near future,” the Kremlin said. “The president of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed their disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts.” Mr. Putin was expected to deliver an evening address to the nation later on Monday. Mr. Putin is recognizing the territories’ independence, the Kremlin said, in the face of “the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities,” as a result of which “the civilian population is suffering.” Ukraine denies having any plans to launch a military offensive against the separatist regions and says Russia is staging acts of Ukrainian aggression to justify an incursion. His phone calls with the German and French leaders came after an extraordinary session of the Russian Security Council at which Mr. Putin accused the United States and its allies of using Ukraine “as an instrument of confrontation” with Russia. He said it posed “a serious, very big threat to us.” The move is a high-stakes tactic by Mr. Putin that threatens to engage Russia and Ukraine in a deadly military conflict and sharply escalate Moscow’s conflict with the West.

Putin: Ukraine ‘never’ a true nation — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 21, 2022

Putin: "Ukraine is not just a neighbor, a neighboring country to us. It is an inherent part of our own history, culture, spiritual space. They are our comrades, relatives, not only colleagues...We are talking about facts...The modern Ukraine was completely created by Russia." pic.twitter.com/ETGJwNTuSY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 21, 2022

Germany's Scholz condemns Putin's threat to recognise Ukraine regions https://t.co/rpKpy98ZSS pic.twitter.com/KzW6RXLpo9 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2022

Yeah, and this comes after a supposed summit was agreed to between Biden and Putin over the weekend. It’s a slap game, and Russia is winning. They know they can win it. They’re dealing with a president who is beyond gone mentally. Biden is to weak, slow, and stupid to deal with the Russians. His VP is a train wreck. Read Katie’s post about her answer about Russia, Ukraine, war, and possible sanctions.

No wonder why Putin thinks he can keep inching closer and closer to war. The other side of this, however, is that there’s also a lot of American liberal news media that wants a war as well. It’s a great distraction from Biden’s abysmal presidency.